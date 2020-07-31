EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

x-Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

x-Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 37 .431 12½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 43 22 .662 —

x-Utah 42 23 .646 1

x-Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 50 14 .781 —

x-L.A. Clippers 44 21 .677 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Utah 106, New Orleans 104

L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101

Today’s Games

Orlando at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.