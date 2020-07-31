EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
x-Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 37 .431 12½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 43 22 .662 —
x-Utah 42 23 .646 1
x-Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 50 14 .781 —
x-L.A. Clippers 44 21 .677 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Utah 106, New Orleans 104
L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101
Today’s Games
Orlando at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.