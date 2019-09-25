Women's soccer
Lycoming 4, SUNY Delhi 1
at SUNY Delhi
Notes: Sophomore Alicia Blizzard scored a goal and dished out an assist to highlight the Lycoming offense, which exploded for three first-half goals on its way to a nonleague victory over SUNY Delhi on Tuesday.
The Warriors (6-2-1 overall) fired off a season-high 36 shots to outshoot the Broncos (4-3-1), 36-10.
The Warriors broke open the contest in the 22nd minute off the third goal of the season by junior Elle Sarracco. Lycoming continued to apply pressure, scoring two minutes later off an unassisted goal from sophomore Bailey Gilmore, while adding another in the 25th minute when Blizzard found senior Michayla Hazard, who netted her second goal of the year.
Blizzard extended the lead to three in the 70th minute off a corner kick, tallying her second goal of the season.
Sarracco led the Warriors with a game-high six shots on goal, followed by four from Blizzard and two each from Gilmore, Hazard and sophomore Jayden Leighow.
In net, sophomore Jess Riordan made three saves in the opening 31:35, before handing things over to sophomore Bronwen Lewis, who made two stops to close out the game.
The Warriors are back in action at 1 p.m., Sunday, when they host Keuka College in non-conference action at UMPC Field.
Men's tennis
Lycoming 9, Misericordia 0
at Lycoming
Notes: Lycoming picked up wins in every flight to earn their first victory of the season by defeating Misericordia in non-conference action on Tuesday at Brandon Park.
The Warriors improve to 1-3 on the year and Misericordia falls to 0-4.
Playing together for the first time at No. 1 doubles, freshman Nate Redell and junior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, took down Zack Hemond and Jamison Luke, 8-6.
Greenaway followed by defeating Luke, 10-8, in the superset tiebreaker at the second flight, winning seven straight points to win the match, as he posted a 6-0 first set win before falling 6-4 in the second.
Also playing together for the first time at No. 2 doubles, freshman Frank Summerson and sophomore Casey Hass downed Nico Touch and Matthew McCaffrey, 8-2. Haas followed with a 6-4, 6-1 over Touch at the third flight and Summerson defeated McCaffrey, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Freshman Jason Anderson earned his third win of the season by taking down Dan Zieno, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 5 singles.
The Warriors are back on the court on the court today at 4 p.m. when they head to Marywood University for a non-conference match.
Women's tennis
Misericordia 7, Lycoming 2
at Lycoming
Notes: Senior Hannah Summerson won her singles and doubles matches at the No. 1 flight to lead Lycoming, which fell to Misericordia in non-conference action at Brandon Park on Tuesday.
Summerson and freshman partner Aubrey Chambers won the last five games of their match at No. 1 doubles to defeat Hannah Bonk and Allie Woodward, 8-4. Summerson added a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bonk in singles play. The pair have posted a 7-3 mark
The pair of wins leaves Summerson one win shy of the school’s career combined wins mark of 86 set by Cricket Temple (1999-02), as the senior has posted a 41-26 record in doubles play and a 44-23 record in singles to give her 85 wins.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they open play at the Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Championships at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.