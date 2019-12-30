CHAMBERSBURG — Four wrestlers from the area reached the medals podium during this past weekend’s MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament held Friday and Saturday at Chambersburg Area High School.
Among them were a trio of Milton grapplers, who helped the Black Panthers finish 20th in the team standings with 93 points.
Heavyweight Nevin Rauch placed third and earned Milton 26 points by taking the third-place bout with a pin over Smyrna, Virginia’s Andrew Debenedictis-bayne in 4:06.
In addition for the Black Panthers, Kyler Crawford took seventh at 138 pounds and Brent Mitch was seventh at 220. Crawford beat Pottsville’s Bryce Gonzalez with a 7-5 sudden victory to earn his placing, but Mitch fell to Gettysburg’s Christian Conner by a pin in 1:51.
Fellow Milton wrestlers Colton Taylor reached the fourth round of consolations at 126 while Jason Valladares reached the sixth round of consolations at 160.
The other wrestler to reach the podium over the weekend was Warrior Run 106-pounder Kaden Milheim, who fell to Smyrna’s Gabe Giampietro, 8-1.
Kaden Majcher (113), Noah Hunt (132) and Hoyt Bower (182) all advanced to the sixth round of consolations and earned a minimum of nine points for the Defenders, who finished 27th in the team standings with 75 points.
The other team from the area to compete in the tournament was Lewisburg, which totaled 55.5 points to finish 38th.
Kaiden Wagner (113) and Broghan Persun (152) both reached the sixth round of consolations, while teammates Gavin Sheriff (132) and Logan Bartlett (138) reached the fifth round of consolations.
Notre Dame Green Pond won the tournament with 210.5 points and host Chambersburg was the runner-up with 191.5.
Boys basketballPenns Valley 51
Mifflinburg 44
SPRING MILLS — Mifflinburg couldn’t hold onto a six-point halftime lead to fall in the championship game of the Penns Valley Tournament on Saturday. Jake Young scored 12 points and Dante Colon had 11 to lead Mifflinburg (1-5).
Penns Valley 51, Mifflinburg 44Penns Valley Tournament
Saturday at Penns Valley
Mifflinburg 16 8 13 7 – 44Penns Valley 12 6 18 15 — 51Mifflinburg (1-5) 44
Dylan Doebler 3 0-2 7; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Dante Colon 3 3-3 11; Rylee Stahl 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 3 3-4 9; Jake Young 4 4-7 12.
Totals:
15 10-16 44.
3-point goals:
Colon 2, Doebler, Kline.
Penns Valley (5-2) 51
A. Tobias 2 4-4 8; Z. Brandt 8 5-7 22; L. Snyder 5 6-8 17; J. Aston 1 0-0 2; A. Branker 1 0-0 2; C. Narber 0 0-0 0; C. Emel 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 15-19 51.
3-point goals:
Brandt, Snyder.
Loyalsock 82
Milton 48
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Lancers jumped out to a big lead en route to the non-league win over the Black Panthers on Saturday.
Milton (1-6), which fell behind 44-21 at the half, was led by Ceaser Allen’s 11 points and nine from Qamar Bradley.
Loyalsock 82, Milton 48
Saturday at Loyalsock
Milton 9 12 14 13 – 48Loyalsock 20 24 18 20 – 82Milton (1-6) 48
Qamar Bradley 3 1-2 9; Kenley Caputo 3 1-2 7; Kyle Wagner 2 0-0 6; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Ceaser Allen 4 2-4 11; Colton Loreman 4 0-0 8; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2; Mickail Henriquez 1 1-2 3; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 0 0-0 0; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 0 0-0 0; Austin Gaines 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 5-10 48.
3-point goals:
Bradley 2, Wagner 2, Allen. Loyalsock (7-0) 82 Rivers Parrish 1 0-0 2; Aidan Gair 3 2-2 8; Sanaj Ali 3 2-2 8; Idris Ali 7 4-4 20; Rees Watkins 8 2-2 18; Sean Jensen 3 0-0 8; Chase Cavanaugh 2 0-0 4; Rian Glunk 1 0-0 2; Dom Jennings 3 0-0 7; Eli Gair 2 0-0 5; Robin Sager 0 0-0 0; Keke SInghi 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
33 10-10 82.
3-point goals:
I. Ali 2, Jensen 2, E. Gair, Jennings.
JV score:
Loyalsock, 60-51. High scorer: Milton, Carter Lilley, 14.
Weatherly 73
Meadowbrook Chr. 35
BLOOMSBURG — Weatherly jumped on Meadowbrook early and never looked back to cruise to the victory over the Lions in an opening round game of the Columbia Montour Vo-Tech Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Meadowbrook (2-6), which was led by 17 points from Ashton Canelo, will face an opponent to be determined in the consolation game on Monday at 6 p.m.
Girls basketballMilton 47
Meadowbrook Chr. 27
MONTGOMERY — Taylor Snyder knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 13 points to lead the Black Panthers to the championship of the Montgomery Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
Crystal Hamilton added 11 points for Milton (2-4), which put the game away by out-scoring Meadowbrook 16-3 in the final period.
Jackie Stokes scored 14 points to lead Meadowbrook Christian, which opened the tournament with a 31-27 victory over host Montgomery.
Snyder was named tournament MVP for Milton, while Leah Walter was also named to the all-tournament team for the Black Panthers.
Milton 47, Meadowbrook Christian 27
Montgomery Christmas Tournament
Saturday at Montgomery
Meadowbrook 5 7 12 3 – 27Milton 6 12 13 16 – 47Meadowbrook 27
Jackie Stokes 4 6-10 14; Shelby Hartman 0 2-4 2; Masy Devlin 0 0-2 0; Emily Baney 1 4-10 6; Madison McNeal 2 0-0 5; Jeneka Day 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
7 12-26 27.
3-point goals:
McNeal.
Milton (2-4) 47
Kiersten Stork 1 2-2 4; Leah Walter 2 0-1 4; Taylor Snyder 4 1-2 13; Crystal Hamilton 5 1-4 11; Mylea Neidig 2 3-6 7; Tori Brink 1 0-0 2; Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Carly Neidig 0 0-0 0; Kendall Fedder 0 0-0 0; Morgan Reiner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 7-15 47.
3-point goals:
Snyder 4.
Bellefonte 40
Mifflinburg 36
SELINSGROVE — The Wildcats were held to just nine first-half points to fall in the consolation game of the Angela Wolfe Royalty Memorial Tournament at Selinsgrove Area High School.
Ella Shuck led Mifflinburg (4-4) with 17 points and Mara Shuck chipped in nine for the Wildcats, who trailed by 11 at the half, 20-9.
Bellefonte 40, Mifflinburg 36
Angela Wolfe Royalty Memorial Tournament
Saturday at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 4 5 12 15 – 36Bellefonte 11 9 14 6 – 40Mifflinburg (4-4) 36Olivia Erickson 1 0-2 2; Ella Shuck 7 0-1 17; Ang Reamer 2 4-7 8; Mara Shuck 2 5-7 9; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0; Mollie Bomgardner 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0. Totals:
12 9-15 36.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck 3.
Bellefonte (3-6) 40
Mallorie Smith 1 2-6 4; Mia Johnson 1 0-1 2; Maddie Tice 6 3-5 17; Bella Common 1 0-0 2; Sara DeHaas 4 1-2 9; Taylor Kerr 3 0-1 6; Lily Gardner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 6-15 40.
3-point goals:
Tice 2.
Warrior Run 58
Northumberland Chr. 45
TURBOTBVILLE — A game-high 24 points from Emily McKee propelled the Defenders past the Warriors to claim the Warrior Run Booster Club championship. Sydney Hoffman added 14 points for Warrior Run (5-2), which opened the tourney with a 53-33 victory over Juniata on Friday. Jordan Hartman scored 21 points against the Indians in the opening game, including knocking down seven 3-pointers, plus McKee had 13 points in Friday’s game for the Defenders.
Loyalsock 55
Lewisburg 39
LEWISBURG — A game-high 22 points from Roz Noone weren’t enough as the Green Dragons fell to the Lancers in the nonleague matchup on Saturday. Noone, who connected on five 3-pointers, also pulled down five rebounds and had two steals for Lewisburg (2-5), which also got eight points and eight rebounds from Hope Drumm.
Lewisburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Loyalsock 55, Lewisburg 39
Saturday at Lewisburg
Loyalsock 10 19 12 14 – 55Lewisburg 2 13 16 8 – 39Loyalsock (8-0) 55
Sophia Gardner 3 2-3 8; Cassie Gee 3 0-0 8; Summer McNulty 10 1-1 22; Madison Jean 2 0-0 4; Karyn Saar 0 2-2 2; Allyia Kennedy 1 0-0 2; Mia Patterson 3 3-3 9; Jocelyn Cruz 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 8-9 55.
3-point goals:
Gee 2, McNulty.
Lewisburg (2-5) 39
Maddie Still 0 0-1 0; Roz Noone 7 3-4 22; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 5; Regan Llanso 1 0-2 2; Lauren Gross 0 2-2 2; Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8; Sophie Kilbride 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 5-9 39.
3-point goals: Noone 5, Drumm 2, Fedorjaka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.