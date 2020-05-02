BETHLEHEM – Five members of the Lehigh wrestling team have been named Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
The Mountain Hawks recognized include fifth-year seniors Jordan Kutler and Ryan Pomrinca; juniors Brandon Paetzell and Jordan Wood; and sophomore Josh Humphreys.
Kutler was recognized for his academic accomplishments for the third consecutive season, while Wood and Humphreys were honored for the second straight year. Four of Lehigh’s five academic honorees also garnered NWCA All-America honors for their on-mat performance in 2019-20.
The system for the NWCA’s academic awards includes grade point averages for the 10 wrestlers that competed in their NCAA Tournament conference qualifier. If teams had less than 10 entries for their respective qualifier, they were allowed to fill those spots with wrestlers that competed in at least one varsity dual during the season. The individual All-Academic Team has qualifying standards based on grade point average and season record/accomplishments.
Kutler earned his bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience last May and owns a 3.80 GPA in Lehigh’s technical entrepreneurship graduate program. He became a three-time All-American and three-time EIWA champion at 174 following a 21-1 campaign this past season.
Pomrinca is also enrolled in Lehigh’s technical entrepreneurship program after earning his undergraduate degree in supply chain management last year. The owner of a 3.75 graduate GPA, Pomrinca qualified for his first NCAA Tournament at 141 with a fifth place EIWA finish.
Wood joined Kutler in becoming a three-time EIWA champion with his title at 285 and was a second team All-American after earning the No. 9 seed at the NCAA Championships. A management major with a 3.23 GPA, Wood went 17-5 in 2019-20.
Humphreys won his second straight EIWA title at 157 and added the Coaches’ Trophy as the Outstanding Wrestler of the EIWA Championships. He earned first team All-America honors after receiving the No. 7 seed at NCAAs. Humphreys went 19-5 as a sophomore and owns a 3.12 GPA majoring in management.
Paetzell earned first team All-America honors following a 21-3 junior campaign that included a third place EIWA finish and the No. 7 seed at the NCAA Championships. The Phillipsburg, N.J. native holds a 3.10 GPA as a supply chain management major.
This year’s individual Scholar All-America teams featured 175 individuals from 63 Division I institutions. The three-time defending EIWA champion Mountain Hawks have now had multiple individual All-Academic honorees in 10 straight seasons and have totaled 11 honorees over the last two campaigns.
