MILTON — The final steps to get the PIAA playoffs continue to take shape to shape today.
Last night, The No. 3 Lewisburg girls soccer team punched their tickets to the District 4 Class 2A title game as well as to the PIAA playoffs with a 5-1 victory over Warrior Run.
In Class A girls, No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian (17-5) plays at No. 1 East Juniata (18-1) at 4 p.m. today at Loyalsock Township High School.
The Lions upset No. 4 Millville in the quarterfinals by a score of 2-1.
In Class 2A boys soccer, No. 1 Lewisburg (18-0-1) takes on No. 4 Wellsboro (14-5) at 4 p.m. at the Balls Mills Complex.
The Green Dragons captured a 7-0 win over Hughesville in the quarterfinal round this past Saturday.
And in field hockey, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg will both have Class A semifinal contests this afternoon and evening at Selinsgrove Area High School.
The first matchup has No. 2 Lewisburg (16-2-1) playing No. 3 Line Mountain (11-8) at 5 p.m. The nightcap will have No. 5 Mifflinburg (11-8) playing No. 1 Bloomsburg (15-2-1) at 7 p.m.
The championship game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia High School.
