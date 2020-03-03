MILTON — Six area grapplers found out their opponents for the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championship when the brackets for the tournament were released Sunday afternoon.
The competitors from the area include Milton’s Kyler Crawford (35-8), the District 4 and Northeast Regional champion at 132 pounds.
Crawford will be joined in the weight class by Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt (29-10), the No. 2 seed from the Northeast Regional. Crawford beat Hunt in the Northeast Regional title bout and took the gold with a 10-7 decision.
Crawford earned a first-round bye at states while Hunt will face off against Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter (27-12) in the opening round of the tournament.
At 113 pounds, Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (32-6), the No. 3 seed from the Northeast, will face Kai Burkett (36-5) from Chestnut Ridge.
Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (14-4) qualified for the state tournament at 126 pounds following his third-place finish at the Northeast Regional last weekend. Gramly will take on Biglersville’s Levi Haines (27-3) in the opening round.
At 138 pounds, Mifflinburg senior Clayton Reed (31-10) will square off against Northern Bedford’s Ian Sherlock (33-9) in the first round.
Finally, Mifflinburg freshman Emmanuel Ulrich (32-9) is the area’s sixth state qualifier and he will face Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper (41-3) in the first round in the 285-pound division.
The PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championship gets underway at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
