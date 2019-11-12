SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team continued their upward momentum this week as the River Hawks made moves in both national polls. Susquehanna jumped three spots in the D3football.com Top 25 to claim the No. 16 spot while inching up one to No. 18 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Top 25.
Susquehanna’s 8-1 record matches the opening 8-1 starts by the 1991 and 1992 squads. In 1991, the Crusaders posted an 11-2 record and made the program’s first-ever appearance in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Football Championship Tournament, falling to the eventual national champion, Ithaca College. The following season, SU opened up with an 8-0 mark on its way to a 9-1 overall record.
The River Hawks ran past McDaniel College, 49-7, on senior night for their sixth consecutive win over the Green Terror. The 42-point victory is the largest by SU against the Green Terror since Susquehanna’s 44-15 triumph in the ‘Grove in 2015. The River Hawks now lead the series, 13-7.
The Centennial Conference standings are unchanged as Muhlenberg (9-0, 8-0 CC) upended Gettysburg (1-8, 1-7 CC), 44-3, to continue its undefeated season and remain in first place. SU holds steady at second followed by Johns Hopkins (6-3, 5-3 CC) in third and Dickinson (5-4, 4-4 CC), Franklin & Marshall (5-4, 4-4 CC), and Moravian (4-5, 4-4 CC) all tied for fourth.
Muhlenberg remained No. 5 in both polls this week.
This week’s Centennial Offensive Player of the Week, junior Da’Avian Ellington had himself a day in the win over McDaniel, racking up 157 yards and a career-best four touchdowns on 20 carries on his way to a 1,000-yard junior campaign. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry with a long of 37 and touchdown runs of 14, 17, 6, and 1 yards. This was Ellington’s fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and third straight.
He currently has 1,005 yards on the season, which ranks atop of the Centennial by more than 200 yards.
The River Hawks (8-1, 7-1 CC) will head to Huntingdon on Saturday for their regular-season finale at Juniata (2-7, 2-6 CC) at 1 p.m. in Knox Stadium. Susquehanna will look to retain the Goal Post Trophy for the fifth straight season.
Bloomsburg to add women’s golf as its 22nd varsity sportBLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University announced Monday morning that it will add women’s golf as a varsity sport to begin competitive play in the fall of 2020. The addition of the program will provide Huskies’ student-athletes with more opportunities to compete, and succeed, in 10 men’s varsity programs and 12 women’s varsity programs at the university.
Women’s golf is the second female sport to be added at Bloomsburg in the last three years as the announcement of women’s volleyball as a varsity sport was made in 2017. The Huskies’ volleyball program will be concluding its second season of varsity competition this weekend.
“Bloomsburg University is excited to announce our 22nd sport, women’s golf,” Dr. Michael McFarland, Director of Athletics said. “The addition of women’s golf aligns with the PSAC and NCAA in regionally- and nationally-sponsored programs that will create enhanced opportunities for future BU women student-athletes. We expect the team to compete at a high level, and with a partnership with Frosty Valley, we look forward to hiring a coach and recruiting qualified students from throughout Pennsylvania and the region.”
A strong nationwide search to hire a part-time women’s golf head coach will commence immediately.
With the addition of the women’s golf, Bloomsburg becomes the 11th institution in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference to offer the sport. The Huskies will join Cal U, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Gannon, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mercyhurst, Millersville, Seton Hill, and West Chester beginning next fall.
The 2020 PSAC Championship will be held at the Hershey Country Club from Oct. 15-17.
