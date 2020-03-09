PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Penn State Nittany Lions added two more individual champions to its ledger as the 2020 Big Ten Championship concluded at Rutgers University. Senior Mark Hall and true freshman Aaron Brooks brought home titles at 174 and 184 respectively. The Nittany Lions, under the guidance of head coach Cael Sanderson, qualified seven total wrestlers for the 2020 NCAA Championships.
Penn State now heads to the 2020 NCAA Championship with seven qualifiers with at-large bids being announced on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last NCAA titles. Brooks was named 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, becoming Penn State’s first freshman of the year since Jason Nolf in 2016 and the sixth overall. Penn State entered the tournament with five top-two seeds and five wrestlers making their conference tournament debuts, including three freshmen.
The Nittany Lions placed fourth with 107.0 points while Iowa won the team title with 157.5 points. Penn State posted a 16-9 overall record and left the tournament with two champions (Hall, Brooks). The Lions added three runner-ups (Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Vincenzo Joseph), one 4th-place finisher (Shakur Rasheed) and one ninth place finisher (Jarod Verkleeren).
