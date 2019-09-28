TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run head coach Chris Long challenged his team before Friday night’s home game against Hughesville to play the way they were capable of playing. The Defenders were mired in the midst of a three-game losing streak and Long implored his players to engage in a bit of self-reflection before their non-league tilt against the Spartans.
“I told them before the game, we are what our record says, we’re mediocre,” Long said. “We really challenged them this week to come out and execute the way they are capable and to play the way they know how and I’m really proud of the way they responded tonight.”
After the teams traded possessions, the Defenders got on the board first when senior quarterback Remington Corderman hit senior wide receiver Riley Daubert over the top for a 36-yard scoring strike on 3rd-and-10 to put the home team up, 7-0.
Corderman’s long toss to Daubert was one of the few aerial highlights on the night for Warrior Run as the score and the efficiency of the Defenders’ running game and defense meant that Warrior Run did not need to pass.
“The running game was working and in the second half, we really didn’t need to throw the ball,” Long said. “(Hughesville) was struggling — we’ve been there before, we were there last week — they’re young and they were really fighting out there tonight, but we played the way were supposed to, with intensity and I think we set the tone from the get-go.”
After the Defenders forced a Spartans punt, Warrior Run tailback Hoyt Bower took a handoff, found a crease and hit the near sideline for a 68-yard touchdown jaunt to put another touchdown on the board. The score did not come without a price, however, as Bower pulled up clutching his hamstring just after he crossed the goal line. It was the same hamstring that has proven to be a lingering injury this season for Bower and Long chose to be cautious and shut his starting back down for the night.
“The hamstring has been an issue all year for him and luckily tonight we had the luxury of being able to sit (Bower) down,” Long said. “He definitely tweaked it a little bit on that long run. I think a couple of guys tonight, they would have played had we needed them to, but with the game where it was, we just shut them down at halftime.”
Up 14-0, the Warrior Run front seven made life unbearable for Hughesville’s backs. The Defenders gave up minimal yardage all night long and surrendered only 64 yards to the Spartans in the game.
Following a muffed punt by Hughesville, the Defenders took over at the Spartans’ 39 and needed little time to tack on another touchdown. Denver Beachel, who carried the load in Bower’s absence, went up the gut inside right guard and scored a 12-yard touchdown at 6:25 of the second quarter to extend the Warrior Run lead to 20-0.
Beachel would score twice more in the quarter — from four and again from 12 yards out — and finish the game with 68 yards on 10 carries. Beachel also added a reception and a pass completion in a fine all-around performance by the 5-8, 185-pound senior.
“We started Denver at quarterback to kind of mix it up and get the run game going and we were going to do that a little bit more, but then Hoyt went out, so we kind of had to alter the plan,” Long said. “He started to tote the rock more, but the holes were there. Tremendous job by the guys up front to open up those holes for him.”
Up 35-0 coming out of halftime with the game firmly in hand, Warrior Run added one more touchdown when Justin Blair scored on a 1-yard plunge on the first play of the fourth quarter. Both teams substituted backups early in the second half and with the running clock in effect, the second sped to a close on a much-needed win for the Defenders.
“We challenged them to get back to the basics, get back to the fundamentals so we did that and we got it taken care of,” Long said. “We told them to get back to the idea of going 1-0 every week and we got it done tonight.”
Warrior Run (3-3, 1-3 HAC-II) will host Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. next Friday at Defenders Stadium.
Warrior Run 42, Hughesville 0
at Warrior Run
Warrior Run (3-3) 14 21 0 7—42 Hughesville (0-6) 0 0 0 0—0 Scoring
First quarter
WR—Daubert 36 pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick), 5:32 WR—Hoyt Bower 68 run (Witmer kick), 2:19
Second quarter
WR—Denver Beachel 12 run (kick failed), 6:25 WR—Beachel 12 run (Corderman to Pick 2-pt pass), 3:59 WR—Beachel 4 run (Witmer kick), 0:42
Fourth quarter
WR—Justin Blair 1 run (Witmer kick), 11:54
Team Statistics WR Hugh First downs 15 6 Rushes-yards 37-233 31-64 Passing-yards Att.-Comp.-Int. 5-8-0 5-10-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-3 Penalties-yards 5-45 6-48 Individual statistics Rushing:Warrior Run: Beachel, 10-68, 3TD; Bower, 4-84, TD; Corderman, 4-10; Riley Daubert, 1-18; David Gearhard, 1--1, Pete Reasner, 2-7; Justin Blair, 8-34, TD; Logan Witmer, 2-4; Logan Smedley, 2-9; Ethan Litchard, 1-0; Dominic Buss, 1-1; Hunter Rovenolt, 1-0. Hughesville:
Michael Dylina, 8-15; Jacob Corson, 2-1; Dylon Pequignot, 1--2; Colton Yocum, 5-11; Ethan Snyder, 2-3; Brock Stroup, 5-7; Brenden Knight, 1-3; Kelby Gordner, 6-27.
Passing: Warrior Run: Beachel, 1-1-6; Corderman, 4-7-64 TD. Hughesville:
Corson, 4-6-41; Jediah Webb, 0-3-0 INT; Pequignot, 1-1-22.
Receiving: Warrior Run: Gearhart, 1-6; Daubert, 1-36 TD; Beachel, 2-9; Nathan Michael, 1-13; Pick, 1-6. Hughesville: Corson, 1-22; Joseph Swink, 1-10; Snyder, 3-29.INT: Warrior Run: Michael.
