TURBOTVILLE—Four players scored in double figures for Warrior Run as the Defenders captured a 65-50 win over rival Milton Saturday night in Turbotville.
The Defenders were led by Ahmahd Keyes, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Hartman scored 13, Kade Anzulavich finished with 10, and Tyler Pick, who grabbed five rebounds, posted 14 points in the win.
“They were trying to right some wrongs from earlier in the season,” Warrior Run Eric Wertman said. “We know we’re coming down the stretch here. We have a senior group that wanted a high seed in the playoffs and they know they have to bring it every single night.”
Milton didn’t go down without making it interesting. The Black Panthers, who have scored double digits in 15 of their last 16 quarters, stayed with Warrior Run shot-for-shot throughout the first three quarters before the Defenders pulled away late.
Ceaser Allen, who scored 20 points the last time out for Milton, finished with 22 points to lead the offense. Allen poured in 10 in the third quarter alone to go with two rebounds. He canned a three to open the fourth, but Warrior Run’s offense just proved to be too much.
“We really picked it up over the last four games,” Milton coach Ryan Brandt said. “Our offense has really picked it up. We’ve been working a lot on our shooting and it’s definitely is paying off.”
Keyes paced the offense with his 17. The senior forward started to help put the win into motion when he banked in a tough layup after a hard foul in the paint. He made the ensuing free throw to push Warrior Run’s lead to 25-19.
“I always feel like I’m the best player when I step on the court and I always try to take that mentality on the court,” Keyes said. “It was a big team win. I know a lot of guys were in double digits.”
Warrior Run, which moved to 8-6 with the win, got plenty of production from the front court. The quartet of Keyes, Hartman, Pick and Anzulavich used their size and length to score repeatedly and contest Milton’s shots on the defensive end.
“I know Tyler Pick had a great game,” Keyes said. “Ethan Hartman had a good game. A.J. Beiber came off the bench and gave us good minutes.”
The block in the second quarter was big for Warrior Run (8-6) as it helped spark the team and finish the second half strong. The offense has been outstanding as it has seemed to find its groove during a critical stretch of the season. The Defenders scored 15 points in the quarter on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor.
Warrior Run got contributions at all different times from players. Keyes scored 11 of 17 his points in the first half. Anzulavich scored six in the third and pulled down three rebounds. Ethan Hartman came off the bench in the fourth and scored seven points to go with a rebound. Denver Beachel directed the offense and made all four of his free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
Both the Defenders and Black Panthers will be in action tonight as Milton will travel to Jersey Shore and Warrior Run will host Shikellamy. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 65, Milton 50
at Warrior Run
Milton 12 13 14 11—50Warrior Run 18 15 14 18—65Warrior Run (8-6) 65
Logan Confer 2 0-0 4; Denver Beachel 0 4-4 4; Braden Bomberger 0 1-2 1; Ethan Hartman 6 1-2 13; Ahmahd Keyes 8 1-1 17; Kade Anzulzvich 5 0-2 10; Tyler Pick 7 0-0 14; AJ Beiber 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 7-11 65.
3-Point Goals:
None
Milton (2-12) 50
Kenley Caputo 2 4-4 10; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Xzavier Minium 0 2-2 2; Dominic Savidge 2 0-0 4; Ceaser Allen 7 7-10 22; Colton Coreman 2 2-2 6; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2; Eric Baker 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
16 15-18 50.
3-point goals:
3 (Caputo 2, Allen).
JV Score:
Milton 54, Warrior Run 51
High Scorers: Milton—Xavier Minium, 19. Warrior Run—Logan Confer, 11.
