Girls soccer
Northumberland Christian 4
Meadowbrook Christian 3
NORTHUMBERLAND — Amelia Yordy scored a goal in each half, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions fell to the Warriors in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association action Friday.
Yordy, whose both goals were unassisted, was joined in the scoring column for Meadowbrook Christian was Noelle Reichard, who scored off an assist from Yordy.
Meadowbrook Christian next plays at Wyalusing at 11 a.m., today.
at Northumberland
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 35:36. NC-Eden Daku-Treas, unassisted, 14:58.
Second half
NC-Emily Garvin, unassisted, 9:13. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 6:55. NC-Garvin, unassisted, 6:12. NC-Anna Ulmer, unassisted, 2:18. MC-Noelle Reichard, assist Yordy, 1:08.
Shots: Northumberland, 16-6; Corners: Northumberland, 9-1; Saves: Northumberland, Rebekah Hayner, 3; Meadowbrook, Emily Toland, 11.
