LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg boys soccer team’s 3-2 overtime win over Midd-West on Tuesday meant more than coming out on top in a battle of the HAC- II unbeatens, more than even a victory over a rival.
For the Green Dragons Tuesday’s win was — well — redemption.
After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Mustangs in the 2018 District 4 Class AA semifinal where the game went to penalty kicks, there was no doubt the Green Dragons felt they had something to prove.
Center back Logan Moore had been haunted by missing a penalty kick a year ago, Tuesday he read the ball off a Green Dragons’ corner in the second half and buried a rebound to put his team up 2-1 in the second half.
“I was one of the guys who missed a PK last year,” said the senior captain. “It was important to (score) that for my team.”
Anthony Bhangdia helped his team to the win by scoring in the first half and ending the contest with a golden goal in the first overtime.
Lewisburg improved to 6-0-1, 4-0 HAC-II. MIdd-West fell to 6-1, 4-1.
The game was, as almost all Lewisburg/Midd-West games are, a pitched battle from the get go.
The Green Dragons, who have returned outstanding junior mid-fielder Ben Liscum, after a year’s absence, looked ready to control the possession. And in fact, Liscum found himself in on almost every attacking play.
But finishing was another matter as Midd-West implemented a brilliant off-sides trap that kept catching Lewisburg players offsides after a direct feed.
“They were pretty good at it,” said Bhangdia, who found himself the player that most often drew the whistle.
With the Green Dragons’ offense thwarted, the Mustangs got on the board first when Chase Strohecker made a pass to Nolan Stahl with 16:06 left in first half.
It turned out to be just the jolt Lewisburg needed.
“After they scored I think we just needed to get woken up a little,” said outside mid James Koconis, who has been working his way back into play after an injury.
At that point in the game, Koconis had created the Green Dragons’ best offensive opportunity with a beautiful cross that found neither the net or a teammate.
But three and a half minutes after Midd-West’s score, Koconnis was on the move again.
“James won the ball and he played a perfect ball to me,” said Bhangdia who was on the left side of the box. “I didn’t even touch it (to control the ball), I hit it first touch to the far post.
“The Midd-West score brought us together. It gave us more fire to get it back.”
It looked like the Green Dragons might go up 2-1 but Liscum’s 1-on-1 shot against the Mustangs Chase Rousch hit the cross bar and bounced away from the goal.
Lewisburg adjusted to the Midd-West trap in the second half but Moore’s score came off a corner.
“(Center back) Eli Adams went up and it bounced in front of me,” said Moore. “I was able to get a leg up and tap it over the goalie’s head.”
Moore was just as pleased with this team’s defensive effort though.
Chief among the Green Dragons’ concerns was Mustangs leading scorer and 2018 all-state player Carter Knepp.
“We had to respect him,” said Moore. “The midfield did a good job of denying him the ball.
“It was mostly (defensive mid) Rudy (Krisjanson-Gural). He did a good job denying him.”
Knepp never really threatened. It was the Mustangs center back Stefan Leitzel who in almost a mirror play of Moore’s tied the game with 8:08 left in regulation.
In overtime, senior Anton Permyashkin, who had been pressuring offensively throughout the second half found Bhangdia for the game-winner.
“I took two or three touches, saw where the goalie was and finished far post,” said Bhangdia. “I was so relieved and so happy.”
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said Tuesday’s game was won with good play up and down the field.
“This was our best team win,” said Kettlewell. “There were good moments from everybody we played.”
Lewisburg 3, Midd-West 2 (OT)
at Lewisburg
First half
MW — Noah Stahl, assist Chase Strohecker, 16:06 LEW — Anthony Bhangdia, assist James Kocconis, 12:26.
Second half
LEW — Logan Moore (unassisted) 13:35 MW — Stefan Leitzel (unassisted) 8:08.
Overtime
LEW — Bhangdia, assist Anton Permyashkin, 5:27.
Shots: Midd-West 12-9., Corners: Lewisburg 5-2.; Saves: Lewisburg (Anthony Burns) 11. Midd-West (Chase Roush) 8.
