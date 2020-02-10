WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bucknell wrestling team downed American, 26-19, to move to 8-1 in EIWA action on Sunday at Bender Arena.
Powered by three pins, and a technical fall, the Bison (9-4, 8-1 EIWA) extended their winning streak over EIWA opponents to seven duals despite splitting five of 10 bouts with the Eagles (3-7, 3-5 EIWA).
Freshmen Darren Miller (133) and Jaden Fisher (157) accounted for Bucknell’s first two pins; Fisher’s pin tied the dual at 12-12 entering the intermission while Miller’s improved his EIWA dual record to an impressive 8-1. With one bout left on the docket, senior Drew Phipps(197) sealed the Bison’s team victory with his pin.
Zach Hartman, Intermat’s 15th-ranked grappler at 165 pounds, scored an impressive 20-3 technical fall over Tim Fitzpatrick. Mitch Hartman followed up his younger brother’s win with one of his own, topping Conner Allshouse by a 10-5 decision.
Only three bouts were decided by decision. American posted a technical fall and two major decisions in its losing effort.
Phipps notably moved to 24-5 and 12-1 in dual action; he now needs just one victory to match his career-high total of overall victories set a season ago. Hartman remained unbeaten in dual action, at 11-0 (7-0 EIWA).
The Bison next hosts Lehigh (Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.) and Army West Point (Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.) in their final two home duals of the 2019-20 campaign. Before their dual against the Black Knights, they will recognize their senior class.
Bucknell 26, American 19
Sunday at American
125:
Gage Curry (AU) dec. over Geo Barzona (BU) 6-3
133:
Darren Miller (BU) fall over Joshua Vega (AU) 2:34
141:
Sal Profaci (AU) tech fall over David Campbell(BU) 19-1 (4:41)
149:
No. 8 Kizhan Clarke (AU) maj. dec. over Matthew Kolonia (BU) 14-3
157:
Jaden Fisher (BU) fall over Ethan Karsten (AU) 4:15
165:
No. 15 Zach Hartman (BU) tech fall over Tim Fitzpatrick (AU) 20-3 (6:45)
174:
Mitch Hartman (BU) dec. over Conner Allshouse (AU) 10-5
184:
Tanner Harvey (AU) maj. dec. over Frankie Guida, Jr. (BU) 14-6
197:
Drew Phipps (BU) fall over William Jarrell (AU) 4:11
285: Niko Camacho (AU) dec. over Brandon Stokes (BU) 3-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.