HERSHEY — One year ago, Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner was a wet-behind-the-ears freshman when he first stepped foot on the Giant Center floor, the site of the PIAA Wrestling Championships.
Flash forward to this year, and Wagner is preparing for his second straight trip to states where he’s looking to have a lot more success than he did last season.
“He looks good, real good. He’s had a great week of preparation, and I thought he wrestled really well at regionals,” said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels. “Monday and Tuesday (this week) we had really good practices, and we got a workout in at the Giant Center on Wednesday.
“Kaiden looks really crisp and intense, and being down here last year he looks ready to go,” added Michaels.
“I’m really ready. I’ve been excited since regionals,” said Wagner. “We’ve gone hard at practice all week, and we’re ready.”
In the Round of 16 Wagner (32-6) will be facing a familiar opponent in Chestnut Ridge junior Kai Burkett (36-5), the District 5 champ and the Southwest Regional runner-up.
Coincidentally, Wagner and Burkett faced each other in the Round of 16 a year ago. Burkett won the match with a pin in 3:37 en route to finishing in fifth place.
“It’s a familiarity. Kaiden’s wrestled him before and we watched a lot of film on him, and I think it helps Kaiden knowing what he’s getting himself in to,” said Michaels. “Burkett is a tough opponent, and just seeing the tendencies that he brings from all phases will only help Kaiden.”
Wagner is also ready for another crack at Burkett.
“(Having wrestled him before) is big, and it’s nice. We got to watch the film from last year, and now we know what he likes to do,” said Wagner. “This week we worked on targeting that, so we can use that against him and attack his weaknesses.”
Which are?
“We need to control his physicality,” continued Wagner. “When we were watching the film, whenever kids get physical with him he tends to retreat, and it opens up more opportunities to score.”
And the game plan heading into states is pretty simple according to Michaels.
“Going in we want to get our offense going from a neutral position, score from our feet, get that initial takedown and continue to stay with our stuff while looking to keep putting points on the board,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We want to win the position and keep scoring points and we’ll be good. If Kaiden does that and brings the right mindset, he’ll have a successful weekend.”
After falling to Burkett in the first round last year, Wagner bounced back for a consolation win before bowing out of the tournament.
Michaels thinks that experience will help tremendously this time around.
“He was able to come down and get a win in the consolation bracket, and i think that will help his confidence,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Kaiden is wrestling the same guy in the first round like he did last year, but Kaiden is more mature and this not his first match, and I think he’s ready and prepared.”
Also benefitting Wagner this year is the fact he got all the nerves and butterflies out after already going through this moment before.
“He doesn’t get nervous, and it’s just his experience. He’s been on bigger stages. He’s been there before, and it’s helped prepare him for this opportunity. The level of competition he’s faced has helped develop him as a wrestler,” said Michaels. “He’s feels comfortable in these settings. He’s put the time in and its his time to reap the opportunity that he’s been given.”
Wagner agrees.
“It definitely helps — having wrestled on that stage last last. The jitters and nerves are out of the way, and you can just focus on wrestling — and winning,” said Wagner. “I’m extremely motivated. After districts (a fifth-place finish) I wasn’t too happy and we regrouped for regionals, and now I’m ready to get back and get a medal this year.”
