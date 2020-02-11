MILTON — Jamie Fedorjaka and Maddie Still both scored in double figures to lead Lewisburg to a 37-36 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win over Milton Monday.
Fedorjaka tallied 12 points and Still had 11, with the latter also pulling down six rebounds. Lauren Gross led Lewisburg (8-14) with seven rebounds.
Crystal Hamilton scored 14 points to lead Milton (5-15), which out-scored Lewisburg 14-9 in the fourth quarter to fall just a bit short of the comeback win.
The loss ends the regular season for Lewisburg, while Milton gets back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jersey Shore.
Lewisburg 37, Milton 36
at Milton
Lewisburg 7 12 9 9 — 37Milton 11 3 8 14 — 36Lewisburg (8-14) 37
Maddie Still 3 3-4 11; Roz Noone 2 3-4 7; Jamie Fedorjaka 5 0-0 12; Regan Llanso 0 2-2 2; Lauren Gross 0 1-4 1; Hope Drumm 2 0-2 4.
Totals:
13 9-16 37.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2.
Milton (5-15) 36
Kiersten Stork 2 1-2 6; Leah Walter 1 1-4 3; Taylor Snyder 2 0-0 4; Crystal Hamilton 6 2-2 14; Mylea Neidig 1 1-2 3; Tori Brink 2 0-0 4; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2; Morgan Reiner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 5-10- 36.
3-point goals:
Stork.
JV score: Lewisburg, 26-23. High scorer:
Lewisburg, Maddie Materne, 8.
WrestlingSelinsgrove 58
Milton 12
SELINSGROVE — The Seals won the first six bouts of the night to cruise to a dominating HAC-I victory over the Black Panthers, who saw their regular season come to an end.
Getting wins for Milton (14-6) were Tyler Geiswite with a 6-0 decision at 106, Zane Neaus with a 4-0 decision at 120 and a 42-second pin by Chase Hoffman at 145.
Selinsgrove 58, Milton 12
at Selinsgrove
160: Dean Hollenbach (S) pinned Jason Valladares, 1:52.170:
Coy Bastian (S) dec. Aven Ayala, 5-0.
182:
Steven Miller (S) won by forfeit.
195:
Ryan Aument (S) pinned Nathan Rauch, 4:38.
220:
Trey Baney (S) pinned Brent Mitch, 1:47.
285:
Nate Schon (S) pinned Nevin Rauch, 2:51.
106:
Tyler Geiswite (M) dec. Leo Martinez, 6-0.
113:
Donovan Goundie (S) maj. dec. Alex Parker, 11-0.
120:
Zane Neaus (M) dec. Thomas Strouse, 4-0.
126:
Aiden Gaugler (S) pinned Colton Taylor, :58.
132:
Sylvan Martin (S) dec. Drew Harris, 8-3.
138:
Garrett Paradis (S) pinned Jaden Wagner, 2:26.
145:
Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Teague Hoover, :42.
152: Josiah Foss (S) won by forfeit.
