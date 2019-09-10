LEWISBURG — Despite playing well for the first 40 minutes of Monday’s game against Danville, Lewisburg’s girls soccer team had nothing to show for its efforts.
All of that changed in the second half as the Green Dragons’ offense would finally awaken.
A goal from freshman Sophie Kilbride got the offense started before junior Taryn Beers followed with two goals of her own to propel Lewisburg to a 3-0 Heartland-II victory over Danville at Lewisburg Area High School.
“We had much better production in the second half,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “We played well for both halves today, and that’s shows the difference.”
More importantly, the win puts Lewisburg (3-3, 1-3 HAC-II) back at .500 on the season as well as give the Green Dragons their first conference win on the young season.
And after Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 overtime loss to Shamokin, Gerlinski felt good about the way his team bounced back.
“It feels wonderful. We needed it,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We absolutely have to have this — for the confidence level.”
The Green Dragons out-shot the Ironmen 9-1 in the first half but yet they still couldn’t find the back of the net.
Kilbride’s goal 11:06 into the second half got Lewisburg’s offense on track. Kilbride was just in the right place at the right time to collect a rebound off an initial shot by Ella Reish that Danville goalkeeper Morgan Everett couldn’t corral, and she shot it back into an empty net.
“We’re working on possession all the way through — give-and-gos. It felt great (to get that goal), especially for the girls. That’s what they needed,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
Nine minutes later Beers got her first goal to make the score 2-0. Everett got a hand on the ball, but it ricocheted around before it eventually wound up in the lower left corner of the net.
“I saw there was a girl in front of me, so I just wanted to move around her and then I took a left-foot shot and it kind of went off the defender and went it. So that felt really good,” said Beers.
Beers’ second goal, which came off a Kilbride assist with 3:12 remaining in the game, pretty much sealed the victory for the Green Dragons.
Once again, Danville’s keeper got a hand on the ball as she tried to tip it over the crossbar, but there was too much juice on the ball and it still managed to go in.
“Taryn is a hustler. She works hard and she is a definite workhorse,” said Gerlinski. “We need her in the game — she’s a key cog.”
Lewisburg next plays at East Juniata for a nonleague matchup at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, and Gerlinski thinks his girls are heading in the right direction now.
“We’ve had problems with consistency, but they played their game throughout (Monday), they communicated with each other and they were doing some of the stuff we were working on — having confidence,” said Gerlinski, “The girls have been (going in the right direction).”
Lewisburg 3, Danville 0at Lewisburg
Second half
L-Sophie Kilbride, assist Ella Reish, 28:54. L-Taryn Beers, unassisted, 19:54. L-Beers, assist Kilbride, 3:12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 3; Danville, Morgan Everett, 15.
