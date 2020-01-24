COAL TOWNSHIP — Delaney Humphrey led Lewisburg’s swimming and diving teams once again, as the junior won four events — two relays and two individual contests — to lead the Green Dragons’ girls team to a 102-64 Heartland Athletic Conference victory Thursday.
Lewisburg’s boys also won on the afternoon and also received some stellar individual performances as the Green Dragons also defeated the Indians, 99-36.
In addition to helping the 200 medley and 400 free relays to victories, Humphrey also captured the 200 IM (2:25.40) and the 100 back (1:08.15).
Teammates Jewels Hepner and Anna Batkowski both won three events.
Along with swimming legs on the 200 medley and 400 free relays, Hepner won the 200 free (2:09.54) and Batkowski won the 100 free (59.12).
Other wins for the Green Dragons girls came from Alexandra Decker in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, plus Kassie McTammany in diving (109.90 points).
For Lewisburg’s boys, Thomas Haynos was a four-event winner.
Haynos helped the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victories, plus he won the 100 free (53.35) and the 200 free relay.
Also for the Green Dragon boys, Jack Drouin won the 200 medley relay, 200 IM (2:38.92), 100 back (1:09.64) and the 400 free relay; plus Mitchell Malusis won the 200 medley relay, 100 fly (1:01.62) and the 200 free relay.
Other wins for Lewisburg came from Thomas Hetherington (200 medley relay), Vaughn Holthus in the 50 free (25.89), Caleb Leaman in diving (192.30).
Lewisburg next competes at Towanda at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Boys
Lewisburg 99, Shamokin 36
at Shamokin
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Jack Drouin, Thomas Hetherington, Mitchell Malusis, Vaughn Holthus), 2:02.87. 200 free: 1. Thomas Haynos (L), 1:59.28; 2. Malusis (L); 3. Anthony Feudale (S). 200 IM: 1. Drouin (L), 2:38.92. 50 free: 1. Holthus (L), 25.89; 2. Braden Davis (L); 3. Seth Hart (S). Diving: 1. Caleb Leaman (L), 192.30; 2. Aaron Shicora (S); 3. Isaac Leaman (L). 100 fly: 1. Malusis (L), 1:01.62. 100 free: 1. Haynos (L), 53.35; 2. Davis (L); 3. Hetherington (L). 500 free: 1. Feudale (S), 6:07.23; 2. Holthus (L). 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Davis, Daniel Durfee, Haynos, Malusis), 1:44.44. 100 back: 1. Drouin (L), 1:09.64. 100 breast: 1. Hart (S), 1:16.96; 2. Hetherington (L); 3. Mark Walsh (L). 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Davis, Drouin, Holthus, Haynos), 4:09.91.
Girls
Lewisburg 102, Shamokin 64
at Shamokin
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 2:01.40. 200 free: 1. Hepner (L), 2:09.54; 2. Decker (L); 3. Madison Bridy (S). 200 IM: 1. Humphrey (L), 2:25.40; 2. Megan Roman (S); 3. Lily McBride (L). 50 free: 1. Abby Doss (S), 25.54; 2. Batkowski (L); 3. Rileigh Nowroski (S). Diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (L), 198.90. 100 fly: 1. Gabrielle Doss (S), 1:03.56; 2. Roman (S); 3. Molly Gill (L). 100 free: 1. Batkowski (L), 59.12; 2. Nowroski (S); 3. Livia Holthus (L). 500 free: 1. A. Doss (S), 5:18.23; 2. Hepner (L). 200 free relay: 1. Shamokin (Gabvby Creager, G. Doss, Bridy, A. Doss), 1:48.94. 100 back: 1. Humphrey (L), 1:08.15; 2. G. Doss (S); 3. Catherine Jacobson (L). 100 breast: 1. G. Doss (S), 1:08.23; 2. Decker (L); 3. Bridy (S). 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hepner, Batkowski, Humphrey, Decker), 4:02.19.
