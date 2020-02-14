SELINSGROVE — The Mifflinburg Wildcats ended the regular season on a sour note as a big second quarter by Selinsgrove propelled the Seals to a 65-54 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I win Thursday.
Isaiah Valentine led Mifflinburg (9-13) with 18 points, plus Jake Young added 14 points for the Wildcats, who were outscored 20-5 in the second quarter to fall behind 29-17 at the half.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 9-13 on the season, but Mifflinburg has been playing much better in the second half of the season thanks to the return of Valentine who suffered an arm injury in the first game of the regular season.
Mifflinburg now gets set for the start of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs next week. The Wildcats are currently the No. 7 seed, and they are projected to get No. 2 Danville in a quarterfinal matchup.
Selinsgrove 65, Mifflinburg 54
at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 12 5 18 19 — 54Selinsgrove 9 20 16 20 — 65Mifflinburg (9-13) 54
Dylan Doebler 3 1-2 9; Isaiah Valentine 8 1-7 18; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Dante Colon 1 1-2 3; Rylee Stahl 0 1-2 1; Cannon Griffith 2 2-4 6; Jake Young 6 2-2 14.
Totals:
21 8-19 54.
3-point goals:
Doebler 2, Valentine, Kline.
Selinsgrove (7-15) 65
Brett Foor 2 1-2 5; Ben Heim 5 0-0 13; E. Harris 2 0-0 4; I. Ulrich 2 0-0 5; Ryan Reich 1 3-4 5; Dylan DeFazio 0 3-4 3; J. Clark 3 0-1 6; T. Gates 1 0-0 2; Ivan DeJesus 8 4-4 22.
Totals:
24 11-15 65.
3-point goals:
Heim 3, DeJesus 2, Ulrich.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 57-51. High scorers:
Mifflinburg, Lane Yoder, 19; Selinsgrove, Ulrich, 12.
Girls basketballMillville 47
Meadowbrook Chr. 27
MILLVILLE — The Lions were outscored 23-9 in the second half to fall to the Quakers in the non-league matchup.
Masy Devlin had 11 points and Jackie Stokes scored 10 to lead Meadowbrook (14-7).
Next up for Meadowbrook is the District 4 Class A playoffs, and the Lions are projected for a quarterfinal matchup against Allegheny Christian Athletic Association rival Northumberland Christian.
Millville 47, Meadowbrook Christian 27
at Millville
Meadowbrook 4 14 3 6 — 27Millville 6 18 17 6 — 47Meadowbrook (14-7) 27
Masy Devlin 4 2-4 11; Jackie Stokes 4 1-2 10; Shelby Hartman 0 0-0 0; Emily Toland 1 0-1 2; Emily Baney 1 2-4 4; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 5-11 27.
3-point goals:
Devlin, Stokes.
Millville (17-5) 47
Allison Diehl 4 3-4 11; Linsey Fisk 0 0-0 0; Olivia Savage 3 0-2 8; Jessica Dodge 10 0-0 21; Madison Slater 2 0-0 5; Emma Kakaley 0 0-0 0; Emilee Kline 0 0-0 0; Michaela Henrie 0 0-0 0; Riley Brown 1 0-0 2; Lydia Davidson 0 0-0 0; Ava Michael 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 3-6 47.
3-point goals: Savage 2, Dodge.
