Men's basketball
Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46
Saturday at Syracuse University
Notes: It was a long afternoon for Bucknell on Saturday at the Carrier Dome, as Syracuse rode 22 points from Buddy Boeheim and 21 from Elijah Hughes to a big win over the Bison in a campus-site game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
The Bison struggled to get anything going offensively against Syracuse's vaunted 2-3 zone, and at the other end the Orange shot 56% and went 14-for-29 from 3-point range. Bucknell did receive 17 points from Bruce Moore, two shy of his career high. Moore made 6 of 9 shots from the field and 5 of 7 from the foul line. Jimmy Sotos added seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
"Having seen their first four games on film, I think this was Syracuse's best performance of the season, and at the same time it was probably our worst, and that adds up to a tough day," said head coach Nathan Davis. "We want to win every game we play, but we also want to play well. We schedule games like this to expose our flaws so that we can work on them and be at our best when conference play starts. Obviously we have a lot to work on between now and then, but I have a lot of confidence in our guys. We play again in about 48 hours, so we will get back to work quickly.
Syracuse took command of the game in the opening minutes, as Hughes hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points to help the Orange to a 10-3 lead. It was 12-7 after a pair of Moore free throws, but Boeheim and Hughes hit threes on consecutive possessions to cap a 10-0 run, and the Orange led by double figures the rest of the way.
The Bison had a nice stretch just past the halfway point of the opening period when Sotos scored five points and assisted on a Moore layup as part of a 7-2 run. But the Orange answered with an 18-3 surge to extend the margin all the way up to 29 at 51-22.
Boeheim made four 3-pointers in a span of about three minutes and Syracuse opened the second half on a 25-5 run to stretch it out even farther.
Bucknell was held to 26-percent shooting overall and 3-for-24 from 3-point range. A big factor in Bucknell's season-low field-goal percentage was Syracuse's 13 blocked shots. The Orange also had 14 steals in the game.
College football
Fordham 31, Bucknell 14
Saturday at Fordham University
Notes: Bucknell fell to Fordham on Saturday at Jack Coffey Field in the 2019 finale for both teams. The Rams scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to down the Bison. Bucknell wrapped up the season, its first under head coach Dave Cecchini, tied for third in the Patriot League standings with a 3-3 record. This is the first time since 2014 the Bison finished in the Patriot League's top three.
"There are a lot of positive things to take away from this season," Cecchini said. "We started the season pretty much unanimously picked to finish last in the Patriot League and finished 3-3. In the three games we lost, we had a lead and couldn't hold it together. We're close, and we're bringing everyone back next year. There's going to be a ton of carryover offensively and defensively. We've got a long off-season here to continue to work to get bigger, stronger and faster. It's a shame we didn't play our best football game at the end, but we're on the right track to where we want to be in the future."
Down 14-10 at halftime, Fordham regained the lead thanks to a 17-play, 99-yard scoring drive that chewed 7:01 off the clock in the third quarter. The Rams then tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter's final six minutes to bring the final score to 31-14.
Bucknell's defense accounted for both touchdowns: a Rick Mottram fumble return and a Micah Dennis interception return that took place in a 30-second span during the final two minutes of the first half. Gerrit Van Itallie had a big game, posting 10 tackles, four of which went for a loss of 17 yards, two sacks and two pass breakups. Mottram reached the double digits in tackles for the fourth-straight game, finishing with a game-best 11 to become the first Bison to eclipse 100 in a single season since 2014.
In total, Bucknell's defense posted seven sacks for a loss of 51 yards and 14 tackles for a loss of 85 yards. Van Itallie was one of three Bison who made at least three tackles for a loss, joining Grayson Cherubino (three for a loss of 31 yards) and Sean Naiman (three for a loss of 10 yards). Cherubino's three tackles for a loss were all sacks; both Cherubino and Naiman also forced a fumble over the course of the contest.
Offensively, Logan Bitikofer completed 28 of 50 passes for 250 yards; he became the first Bison to attempt at least 50 passes since 2001. His favorite target was John McGuire, who caught seven passes for 65 yards. In his final collegiate game, Chad Freshnock led Bucknell on the ground with 66 yards on 10 carries.
The Rams outgained the Bison, 229-78, in the second half. Their go-ahead touchdown came at the third quarter's 3:17 mark. A one-yard Trey Sneed touchdown capped that 99-yard scoring drive; Bucknell All-American punter Alex Pechin pinned the Rams at their own one-yard like with a 70-yard bomb, matching his second-longest punt of his prestigious career.
College wrestling
Bucknell University
Saturday at Navy Classic
Notes: Zach Hartman and Matthew Kolonia each placed third in a strong finish for Bucknell at the Navy Classic on Saturday. The two third-place finishes led the Bison to a 13th place finish with 46.5 points. Virginia Tech placed first at the Classic with a team score of 116.
Kolonia improved to 7-4 on the season with four wins at 149 pounds today. The junior posted three wins by major decision, and capped the evening with a pin in the final period against Oregon State's Lane Stigall that solidified the third-place finish. After cruising through the round of 32 and the round of 16, Kolonia beat Brent Moore of Virginia Tech by a 5-4 decision to reach the semifinal round of the championship bracket.
Hartman improved to 10-3 with a 4-1 record today. Hartman won in the opening round with a technical fall against The Citadel's Chris Fasano and picked up a 16-4 major decision in the quarterfinal round at 165 pounds. The sophomore took third place with a pin against Quentin Perez of Campbell.
Also reaching a quarterfinal round was Bucknell's Drew Phipps, who picked up two wins today at 197 pounds and moved to 7-2 on the season. Phipps won in the round of 32 with a 3-2 decision against Virginia Tech's Stan Smeltzer, then grabbed a 6-2 decision over Lock Haven's Brent Reynolds.
Sophomore Brandon Seidman earned his fourth win of the season in the opening round at 125 with a 4-0 decision, and Mitch Hartman picked up his second win of the season by a 3-1 decision over Ohio's Logan Stanley.
Men's water polo
MAWPC Championship
Sunday at Bucknell
No. 13 Bucknell 9, George Washington 4
Notes: The No. 13 and top-seeded Bison used an explosive start to run past No. 3 seed George Washington in a rematch of the 2018 championship tilt. The Bison, now 22-8, qualify for the NCAA Tournament for just the seventh time in program history, and just the second time since 1985. Bucknell has now won both of the MAWPC Tournaments hosted at its home pool, joining the 2016 squad. Bucknell is also the only host school to have won the tournament in the history of the MAWPC, accomplishing the feat twice.
The Bison, who have qualified for the MAWPC championship in three of the four years in the history of the tournament, used a quick start to help take control of the game early.
Bucknell, after falling behind early in last year's title game, scored three straight goals in the first four minutes to jump out to a commanding 3-0 lead. Senior Logan Schofield latched onto a pass from fellow senior Cooper Dolan in the middle before turning and firing a low shot into the lower left corner for Bucknell's first. Jared Stanley fired in Bucknell's second from a tight angle at the 5:49 mark, before Joksimovic capped off the Bucknell run with 4:24 to go in the first period.
Bucknell extended its lead to six after Jacuzzi, another senior, made a heads up play to score with just a few seconds remaining on the shot clock with 6:17 to go in the third period. The Bison clamped down defensively in the second half, limiting George Washington to just three goals. Two of those goals came to end the third period as George Washington cut the Bison lead to 8-4 entering the final period and threatened to work itself back into the game.
Bucknell's senior class of Joksimovic, Jacuzzi, Schofield, and Dolan combined for seven of Bucknell's nine goals, with Schofield recording three on the day. Dolan also chipped in four assists, while Joksimovic scored twice with an assist. Vlasceanu and Stanley recorded Bucknell's other two goals, while the former also managed three steals. Adrien Touzot recorded ten saves.
Joksimovic was named the Tournament's Most Valuable Player for the third time in his four seasons at Bucknell, while Vlasceanu was named Rookie of the Tournament. Head Coach John McBride also earned Coach of the Tournament accolades. Joining Joksimovic and Vlasceanu on the All-MAWPC Tournament First Team was Schofield, who earned the distinction for the second straight year.
Bucknell will travel to Harvard on Saturday to take on the Crimson in the NCAA opening round at 12:30 p.m.
