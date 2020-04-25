LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior Chris Tanabe was recently named to the Division I PING All-Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Tanabe was one of 25 college players named to the Northeast Region squad, and one of six from the Patriot League.
Tanabe was in the midst of one of the best seasons in Bucknell men’s golf history when the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. His 72.1 fall scoring average was the second-lowest in school history for a single season and the lowest ever for a fall campaign.
Tanabe finished in the top 10 in four of his six events, highlighted by his second career win in a college tournament at the Dartmouth Invitational. He shot 68-65 at Dartmouth to finish with a school-record 9-under-par 133 for 36 hoes. His 6-under 65 tied school records for low 18 and low 18 in relation to par.
That performance came just one week after he shot a final-round 67 to finish tied for third at the Cornell Invitational. Tanabe also finished T-8th at the Bucknell Invitational and T-10th at the Lehigh Invitational.
He picked right up where he left off this spring, averaging 72.0 in two February events. Tanabe shot 74-69-68 (-5) in a T-8th finish at the Loyola Invitational in Arizona, helping the Bison break the team 54-hole scoring record with an 858 (-6).
Tanabe, who won the 106th Pennsylvania Amateur championship at Aronimink Golf Club last summer, will go into his senior year with a 74.4 career scoring average, which is second-best in team history among players with at least 50 stroke-play rounds.
