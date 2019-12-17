WILLIAMSPORT — Senior Joe Santomarco and freshman Sam Hanley went a perfect 3-0 to pace the Lycoming College wrestling team to a 2-1 record at the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals on Monday afternoon, Dec. 16, at Lamade Gymnasium. The Warriors sandwiched two wins to King’s (Pa.) (44-10) and Pitt-Bradford (42-18) on either side of a close defeat to SUNY Cortland (19-18).
157-pounder Santomarco had a short day, as he pinned King’s Kolby Spencer at the 2:12 mark, Cortland’s Ryan Burgbacher in 2:29 and picked up a forfeit from Pitt-Bradford en route to running his season record to 13-5. 133-pounder Hanley collected forfeits against King’s and Pitt-Bradford and pinned Vincent Santili of Cortland, as the pair were the lone 3-0 wrestlers for the Warriors (7-2 overall).
Freshmen Garrett Lee (125), Paul Santomarco (157), Gable Crebs (184), a Montoursville graduate and senior Hadyn Swartwood (174), a Jersey Shore alum, each had two wins.
Lycoming started the day off defeating King’s, 44-10, as Lee claimed a 23-12 major decision over Liam Farrell and Hanley won by forfeit before Robert Zelinski go the Monarchs on the board with a pin. Joe Santomarco pinned at 149 pounds and Paul Santomarco claimed a forfeit at 157 pounds. After King’s had a major decision at 165 pounds, Swartwood, Crebs, senior Brody Keefe and sophomore Nick Winfield rattled off wins to seal the dual.
Lycoming benefited from four forfeits and pins from Paul Santomarco, O’Connor and freshman Mason Novak at 157, 165 and 197-pounds, respectively to defeat Pitt-Bradford.
Against Cortland, the Dragons and Warriors traded wins in the first four bouts. Hanley pinned at 133-pounds to give the Lycoming a 6-4 lead before senior Ethan Landis dropped a hard-fought 5-3 sudden-victory match at 141 pounds. Joe Santomarco pinned at 149 before Cortland rattled off three straight decisions from Gianno Silba, Charlie Buckley and Demitereus Henry, giving Cortland a 16-12 lead. Crebs got Lycoming back into the match with a 4-2 win at 184 pounds, but a 197-pound Cortland win over Keefe, 7-4, stretched it back to a four-point Cortland advantage. Winfield came up short with a 3-1 victory over Zach Herbert at heavyweight to get the final margin within a point.
The Warriors get back on the mat when its hosts the Budd Whitehill National Duals on Friday, January 9, with wrestling at the 16-team tournament set to begin at 9 a.m.
Lycoming 44, King’s (Pa.) 10
at Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals
125: Garrett Lee (Lycoming) over Liam Farrell (King‘s (PA)) Maj 23-12 133: Samuel Hanley (Lycoming) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit 141: Robert Zelinski (King‘s (PA)) over Connor Hurley (Lycoming) Fall 2:13 149: Joe Santomarco (Lycoming) over Colby Spencer (King‘s (PA) Fall 2:12 157: Paul Santomarco (Lycoming) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit 165: Kade Kravits (King‘s (PA)) over Hunter O‘Connor (Lycoming) Maj 8-0 174: Hadyn Swartwood (Lycoming) over Isaac Mensah (King‘s (PA)) Maj 11-0 184: Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over William Grace (King‘s (PA)) Fall 1:05 197: Brody Keefe (Lycoming) over David White (King‘s (PA)) Fall 2:35 285:
Nicholas Winfield (Lycoming) over Issac Santiago (King‘s (PA)) Fall 1:57
Cortland State 19, Lycoming 18
125: Benjarmin llyod (Cortland State) over Garrett Lee (Lycoming) Maj 15-6 133: Samuel Hanley (Lycoming) over Vincent Santilli (Cortland State) Fall 4:15 141: Matt Maquet (Cortland State) over Ethan Landis (Lycoming) SV-1 5-3 149: Joe Santomarco (Lycoming) over Ryan Burgbacher (Cortland State) Fall 2:29 157: Gianno Silba (Cortland State) over Paul Santomarco (Lycoming) Dec 6-4 165: Charlie Buckley (Cortland State) over Hunter O‘Connor (Lycoming) Dec 5-2 174: Demitereus Henry (Cortland State) over Hadyn Swartwood (Lycoming) Dec 6-4 184: Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Morgans Kevin (Cortland State) Dec 4-2 197: Mark Rivera (Cortland State) over Brody Keefe (Lycoming) Dec 7-4 285:
Nicholas Winfield (Lycoming) over Zach Herbert (Cortland State) Dec 3-1
Lycoming 42, Pitt-Bradford 18
125: Garrett Lee (Lycoming) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit 133: Samuel Hanley (Lycoming) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit 141: Elijah Hernandez (Pitt-Bradford) over Connor Hurley (Lycoming) Fall 3:31 149: Joe Santomarco (Lycoming) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit 157: Paul Santomarco (Lycoming) over Trenton Wills (Pitt-Bradford) Fall 1:08 165: Hunter O‘Connor (Lycoming) over Nate Powley (Pitt-Bradford) Fall 5:27 174: Hadyn Swartwood (Lycoming) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 184: Derek Ridgeway (Pitt-Bradford) over Conner Boal (Lycoming) Fall 2:30 197: Mason Novak (Lycoming) over Jason Reyes (Pitt-Bradford) Fall 0:56 285:
Mitch Dowd (Pitt-Bradford) over Steve Longazel (Lycoming) Fall 4:39
Women’s basketballLHU’s Robinson named PSAC Defensive Athlete of the Week
LOCK HAVEN — Junior center Jaynelle Robinson, a graduate of Williamsport Area High School, has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Women’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week.
Robinson played a major role in stifling Carlow’s offense in Lock Haven’s 77-31 win over the Celtics yesterday afternoon (Dec. 15), recording a season-high four blocks as LHU recorded a season-high eight blocks as a team.
Another nine rebounds against the Celtics allowed Robinson to continue to sit atop of the PSAC rebound rankings, leading the conference with 86 total rebounds and an average of 10.8 rebounds per game. Robinson currently sits sixth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (5.0) and at number 16 (tie) in the nation for rebounds per game with 10.8.
Robinson also added nine points against the Celtics.
The Bald Eagles return to action this weekend with a pair of PSAC matchups, meeting Clarion on Friday before taking on Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday. Both games are set to begin at 1 p.m.
