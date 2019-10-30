WR PIAA Qualifiers
GIRLS
Lauren Trapani, 1st in District 4 Class 2A meet in 18:58
Emma Miller, 3rd in 20:05
Alyssa Hoffman, 11th in 20:40
Mikaela Majcher, 14th in 20:41
Alanna Ranck, 15th in 20:41
Sage Dunkleberger, 20th in 21:01
Cameron Trapani, 45th in 23:21
BOYS
Damein Moser, 6th in 16:52
Caden Dufrene, 13th in 17:19
Andrew Adams, 15th in 17:24
