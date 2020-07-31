National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 2 1 .667 _

Atlanta 4 3 .571 _

New York 3 4 .429 1

Washington 3 4 .429 1

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 2 .667 _

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1

St. Louis 2 3 .400 1½

Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2

Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 4 1 .800 _

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _

San Diego 5 2 .714 _

San Francisco 3 4 .429 2

Arizona 2 5 .286 3

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Today’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 4 1 .800 _

Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1

Boston 3 4 .429 2

Toronto 3 4 .429 2

Baltimore 2 3 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 5 2 .714 _

Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½

Detroit 4 3 .571 1

Kansas City 3 4 .429 2

Chicago 2 4 .333 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 3 3 .500 _

Oakland 3 3 .500 _

Seattle 3 4 .429 ½

Texas 2 3 .400 ½

Los Angeles 2 5 .286 1½

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Today’s Games

Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

