National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 2 1 .667 _
Atlanta 4 3 .571 _
New York 3 4 .429 1
Washington 3 4 .429 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 1½
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _
San Diego 5 2 .714 _
San Francisco 3 4 .429 2
Arizona 2 5 .286 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Today’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 4 1 .800 _
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1
Boston 3 4 .429 2
Toronto 3 4 .429 2
Baltimore 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½
Detroit 4 3 .571 1
Kansas City 3 4 .429 2
Chicago 2 4 .333 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 3 .500 _
Oakland 3 3 .500 _
Seattle 3 4 .429 ½
Texas 2 3 .400 ½
Los Angeles 2 5 .286 1½
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Today’s Games
Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.