Bison punter picks up preseason accolades

by The Standard-Journal
LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Alex Pechin added to his already impressive awards haul during the lead-up to the 2019 campaign.
The fifth-year punter, a rare two-time captain, has captured the following preseason accolades thus far:
Member of the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year Watch List (announced July 26), STATS Preseason First Team All-American (announced July 30), and preseason All-Patriot League Team (announced July 30).
Pechin returns in 2019 after being granted an extra year of eligibility due to a season-ending injury suffered in his sophomore season’s second game.
A year ago, he was the lone Patriot League student-athlete honored on Athlon Sports’s All-America squad. It was his sixth All-America award of his senior campaign; he was also recognized on the STATS, Phil Steele and Hero Sports All-America First Teams and the AP and AFCA All-America Second Teams. He was Bucknell’s first specialist to garner All-America laurels from the AFCA and AP.
Pechin’s awards haul in the 2018 offseason was impressive. In addition to his six All-America awards, he earned All-Patriot League First Team accolades for the third time and All-ECAC First Team laurels for the second time. One of the finest punters in Bison history, he finished first in the FCS in punts (81) and punting yards (3,606) and fourth in punting average (44.5) that season.
Pechin owns the school record in career punting average (43.7) and the program’s top-three single-season averages of 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015); he also booted the third- (71) and fifth- (70) longest punts in school history over the course of the 2018 campaign.
In 2017, he earned STATS Third Team All-America accolades on the strength of his 45.1 punting average, which ranked third in the FCS.
As successful in the classroom as he is on the field, Pechin was named the 2018-19 Patriot League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He became only the third football player to be tabbed as the Patriot League’s top male scholar-athlete, joining fellow Bison David Berardinelli (1992-93) and Lehigh’s Nick Martucci (1998-99).
A Biomedical Engineering/Management for Engineers student currently in a five-year dual degree program, he was named the Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2018 and 2017. Both of those years, he was also a finalist for the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award and a member of the Academic All-Patriot League Team and Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s Academic All-Star Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.