UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons is among the 20 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.
The Walter Camp Trophy is awarded to the outstanding player of the year who has exemplified the qualities of self-discipline, unselfish team play, desire to excel, mature judgment and respect for leadership. He must be a dedicated competitor who has made effective use of his athletic talent to enhance the great American game of college football. His standout performance on the playing field must be accompanied by an equally strong effort to contribute to the betterment of the life of all his fellow human beings. He must exhibit an awareness of the need to fulfill his role as a leader. He must espouse the ideals adhered to by Walter Camp, the “Father of American Football.”
Penn State has two Walter Camp winners in running back John Cappelletti, who won the award in 1973, and tailback Larry Johnson, who claimed the honor in 2002.
For the second straight season, Parsons is leading the Nittany Lions in tackles with 75. He also has eight tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. Parsons is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker. He was named a Rivals Midseason All-American. He was selected to the Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week first team following the Purdue game and second team after the Pitt victory.
The rest of the semifinalists for the award, according to the Walter Camp Football Foundation, are:
