MILTON — Although the 2020 season might be doubt, there’s no doubting that Milton’s boys tennis team will try to make another run in the District 4 playoffs once the campaign does begin.
“We have a solid team overall, and we have a lot of depth,” said Milton second-year head coach Nicholas Fisher.
That’s saying a lot, especially since Fisher lost four starting players from a team that posted a 14-win season and advanced into the semifinals of the district team tournament before the squad fell to eventual district champ Central Columbia, 3-1.
“Losing over half of your starters is always hard! Shoes need to be filled, but I definitely think we have the talent to fill those shoes plus some,” said Fisher, who lost, among others, former No. 1 player Eric Counsil, a District 4 silver medalist and state qualifier. “However, the maturity and focus is going to play a key role with all those players stepping into new roles on this team.”
The success from last season has bred a ton of confidence in this year’s group of players, who are led by seniors Kyle Wagner and Eli Yoder.
“We have an expectation of winning, and not losing,” said Fisher.
Although his team’s ladder is expected to change throughout the season, Fisher has penciled in Wagner as the team’s No. 1 player.
That’s no surprise considering what Wagner accomplished a year ago for the Black Panthers.
Fisher, the top returning player in all of District 4 this season, compiled a 12-3 record from the No. 2 singles spot for Milton in 2019.
In addition to helping lead Milton into the semifinals of the team tournament, Wagner also made it to the second round of the District 4 singles tournament where he lost to two-time champion John Duncan of Central.
And in the District 4 doubles tournament, Wagner, along with departed teammate Zack Burkhart, advanced into the semifinals before they fell to Hughesville’s team of Logan Burns and Spencer Thomas.
Yoder, who combined with Burkhart to go 7-4 in the No. 1 doubles spot a year ago, will play at No. 1 doubles again this year — most likely with junior Jamir Wilt.
The only other player with starting experience returning for Milton is junior Camden Scoggins, who saw time at both No. 3 singles and in doubles for the Black Panthers. This season Scoggins will be the team’s No. 3 singles player.
That experience should serve Wagner, Yoder and Scoggins well this season, according to Fisher.
“Experience is critical for any sport. Once you’ve been there and done it, you know what to expect the next time around,” said Milton’s coach. “Kyle possibly faced some top players last year and that experience has put him in a good position this year to make a run. He always has a great attitude towards everything and that makes coaching him a positive experience for me.”
Rounding out the singles lineup will be junior Tyler Flederbach.
“Tyler is very athletic and natural, similar to Counsil,” said Fisher. “Tyler needs to improve his mindset and knowledge of game strategy to become an elite player of tennis.”
The final doubles spot will belong to junior Jose Oyola and sophomore Brodey Scoggins.
A far as the newcomers go, Fisher says they will need to keep their heads straight — and produce.
“They need to win matches, keep their heads in the matches until the end and try to improve throughout the year in all areas of the sport,” said Milton’s coach. “They need to play with intensity each match, but also stay focused on the small things that each player can improve on — they need to keep their head in each point and not get down on themselves.”
Fisher also noted that his doubles players were developing good team chemistry prior to the season being halted, which was an encouraging sign along with his team’s ability of enduring long points — a noted team strength the coach added.
That should go a long way in helping Milton being able to compete with the rest of the teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I, as well as the top teams in Division II like Central, which lost the bulk of its lineup including Duncan and No. 2 Conor Ryan.
“The rest of the league lost a lot of quality players, but others will step into place. Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Central Columbia and Milton will all be towards the top (of their respective divisions),” said Fisher.
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Nicholas Fisher, 2nd season.
Assistant coach:
Jenny Counsil.
Last year’s records:
14-4, 13-3 HAC-I; advanced to semifinals of District 4 Class 2A team tournament.
Key losses:
Eric Counsil, Tony Ayala, Zack Burkhart, Logan Kern.
Returning starters:
Kyle Wagner, sr.; Eli Yoder, sr.; Camden Scoggins, jr.
Remaining roster: Dominic Savidge, sr.; Tyler Flederbach, jr.; Mason Betz, jr.; Jose Oyola, jr.; Jamir Wilt, jr.; Brodey Scoggins, so.; Conner Smith, so.; Luke Embeck, so.; Jaydon Cottage, so.; Trace Witter, fr.; Gavin Russell, fr.; Seth Yoder, fr.
