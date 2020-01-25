MIFFLINBURG — It was a breakout performance by Mifflinburg freshman Ella Shuck against Central Mountain on Friday.
The talented underclassman, who has been one of Mifflinburg’s main scoring threats all season long, caught fire against Central Mountain and put on a show for the home crowd in a much-needed victory.
Shuck scored 19 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 26 to lead Mifflinburg past Central Mountain, 41-34, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest inside the ’Cats Den.
Shuck nailed a couple of 3-pointers in the first half as an appetizer of things to come, especially when she helped open the second half with another trey to get Mifflinburg (8-9, 4-3 HAC-I) off an running.
All told, Shuck hit all five 3-pointers that the Wildcats made in the contest.
Angela Reamer added six points in her return to the lineup for Mifflinburg, which outscored Central Mountain 29-13 in the second half.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 41, Central Mountain 34
at Mifflinburg
Central Mtn. 10 11 9 4 — 34 Mifflinburg 7 5 20 9 — 41
Central Mountain (5-9) 34
Avery Baker 3 0-0 9; Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 6; Mia Kopysciansky 1 0-0 2; Quinlynn McCann 5 1-4 11; Marisa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Kiahnna Jones 1 0-2 2; Reese Doyle 0 0-0 0; Faith Carter 0 0-0 0; Tara Mader 1 0-0 2; Angel Wheeler 1 0-0 2; Madison Toner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 1-6 34.
3-point goals:
Baker 3, Fisher 2.
Mifflinburg (8-9) 41
Angela Reamer 3 0-0 6; Mara Shuck 1 0-2 2; Mollie Bomgardner 2 0-1 4; Brooke Catherman 1 1-2 3; Ella Shuck 9 3-4 26; Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0; Hannah Fee 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 4-9 41.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck 5.
Lewisburg 50
Midd-West 26
MIDDLEBURG — Lewisburg has been playing without leading scorer Roz Noone since she suffered an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago, but the Green Dragons got a balanced offensive attack Friday night against Midd-West.
Hope Drumm tallied 13 points plus Sophie Kilbride and Jamie Fedorjaka added 10 points apiece in the Green Dragons’ HAC-II victory over the Mustangs.
Kilbride also had six steals, four rebounds and three assists, plus Fedorjaka added six rebounds, three assists and two steals on the night for Lewisburg (5-11, 3-5 HAC-II). Regan Llanso also chipped in with four points and Lewisburg saw eight different players record at least one bucket in the victory.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Lauren Gross came off the bench to score seven points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.
Lewisburg next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 50, Midd-West 26
at Midd-West
Lewisburg 15 7 11 17 — 50 Midd-West 2 7 8 9 — 26
Lewisburg (5-11) 50
Mattie Materne 0 0-0 0; Kilee Gallegos 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 4 2-4 10; Maddie Still 1 0-2 2; Jamie Fedorjaka 4 0-0 10; Gracie Murphy 0 0-0 0; Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4; Lauren Gross 3 1-1 7; Hope Drumm 5 3-4 13; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2; Grace Hilkert 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
21 6-11 50.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2.
Midd-West 26
Rylee Shawver 0 1-2 1; Mattie Spriggle 0 0-0 0; Zoe Webb 4 1-2 10; Makenna Dietz 0 0-2 0; Chloe Sauer 0 0-0 0; Bella Fave 3 1-1 8; Alexis Walter 1 3-4 6; Leah Ferster 0 1-2 1; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Alysssa Snyder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 7-13 26.
3-point goals:
Webb, Fave, Walter.
JV score: Lewisburg, 31-22. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne, 11.
