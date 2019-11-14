LEWISBURG — Just three days after a 66-63 loss to Vermont in their home opener during which they shot only 3-for-22 from 3-point range, the Bucknell men’s basketball team reversed the trend in a big way as they shot 15-for-28 from downtown en route to a thrilling non-conference victory over Hofstra at Sojka Pavilion on Wednesday night, 86-71.
Bison junior guard Jimmy Sotos led all scorers with a career-high 24 points and went 4-for-7 from distance. Andrew Funk scored all 12 of his points on threes (4-for-8) as did Walter Ellis who went 4-for-5 from deep for a 12-point night. John Meeks scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds and added two threes of his own.
It was a complete performance from beyond the arc, one which Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis was not completely surprised by considering his team’s intensity in practice following their loss to Catamounts over the weekend.
“Obviously after Sunday, winning is better than losing,” Davis said. “I thought our guys had great focus the last two days in preparation for this game. Offensively, we moved the ball a lot better. I thought the ball was going inside-out and I thought we made a lot of shots. We want to take a good shot every time down (the court). When we’re square and we’re stepping into shots, they’re going to go in.”
Bucknell held an 11-point lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half, but the Pride, which had been ice cold to that point, closed the half on a 12-7 run to pull the game within six points at the break, 38-32.
Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton, who came into the contest averaging a team-high 20 points per game was held scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting from the field.
Though Hofstra struggled, the Bison also suffered a big loss in personnel as senior power forward Bruce Moore got into foul trouble and had to take a seat for a large chunk of the first half.
Things got no better for Moore in the second half as he picked up another two quick fouls and only ended up seeing the court for 10:30 total in the game.
With Moore on the bench, junior center Paul Newman took over the paint. Newman grabbed 14 rebounds to lead all players and also chipped in with eight points. Most important, six of Newman’s boards came on the offensive end which allowed the Bison to extend possessions and invariably knock down more shots from long range.
Hofstra took its only lead of the game after Davis was whistled for a technical foul and Desure Buie knocked down a couple of free throws to put the Pride up, 39-38.
That lead would not last long as the Bison emptied their cannons repeatedly and more often than not, found the target from 3-point land. In the second half, the Bison shot an impressive 11-for-16 from beyond the arc and ended up shooting 53.6 percent from three for the game.
Bucknell’s ball movement against Hofstra’s 2-3 zone had the Pride confused and more often than not, chasing the ball which allowed the Bison to find open spots on the perimeter. When they did find an opening, Hofstra was too slow to rotate and the Bison, particularly Sotos and Ellis, made them pay.
“We all trust each other to make shots and we didn’t shoot it that good against Vermont,” Sotos said. “Nobody let it carry over to today. We know we have great shooters and we trust each other to make shots.”
Sotos’ previous career scoring high was 23 points last season against Canisius, which is Bucknell’s next opponent. The Bison and Golden Griffins will meet on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Buffalo.
Bucknell 86, Hofstra 71
at Bucknell
Hofstra (1-2) 71
Isaac Kante 2-3 1-3 5; Tareq Coburn 4-10 2-2 14; Desure Buie 4-12 11-14 19; Eli Pemberton 4-12 1-4 10; Jalen Ray 5-14 2-4 12; Kevin Schutte 3-5 0-0 6; Omar Silverio 0-1 0-0 0; Hal Hughes 0-0 0-0 0; Caleb Burgess 0-4 0-0 0; Jermaine Miranda 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 24-63 17-27 71. Bucknell (2-1) 86 Bruce Moore 1-3 3-4 5; Ben Robertson 0-3 1-2 1; Paul Newman 4-7 0-0 8; Jimmy Sotos 8-13 4-4 24; Andrew Funk 4-9 0-0 12; John Meeks 6-14 0-0 14; Kahliel Spear 3-8 1-1 8; Walter Ellis 4-5 0-0 12; Xander Rice 0-2 0-0 0; Malachi Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2; Jake van derf Heijden 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals: 31-67 9-11 86.3-point goals: Hofstra 6-19 (Coburn 4-6, Miranda 1-1, Pemberton 1-5, Burgess 0-1, Silverio 0-1, Buie 0-2, Ray 0-3); Bucknell 15-28 (Ellis 4-5, Sotos 4-7, Funk 4-8, Meeks 2-4, Spear 1-2, Rice 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Hofstra 33 (Coburn 7); Bucknell 48 (Newman 14). Assists: Hofstra 9 (Buie 3); Bucknell 19 (Robertson 4). Total fouls: Hofstra 16; Bucknell 22. Technicals: Bucknell coach. A: 1,952.
