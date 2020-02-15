LEWISBURG — The Bucknell wrestling team was downed by No. 11 Lehigh, 32-6, on Friday night at Davis Gym.
The Mountain Hawks (10-3, 6-1 EIWA) handed the Bison (9-5, 8-2 EIWA) their first home loss of the 2019-20 campaign, pulling away with a pair of pins at 174 and 184 pounds. With its loss, Bucknell dropped to 6-1 at Davis Gym and had its EIWA winning streak snapped at seven duals.
Darren Miller (133) and Zach Hartman (165) both used third-period takedowns to emerge victorious. Miller edged Nick Farro, 6-4, by picking up a takedown with 1:18 left on the clock; he rode out Farro the remainder of the bout to score his comeback victory, which saw him overcome a 4-1 deficit.
Hartman, Intermat’s 14th-ranked wrestler, scored a takedown with 1:15 remaining to clip Brian Meyer, 3-2. With his tight victory, Hartman remained unbeaten in dual action at 12-0.
Brandon Seidman (125) and Jaden Fisher (157) both went toe to toe with top-10 grapplers. Seidman fell to No. 5 Brandon Paetzell, 9-4, while Fisher ceded a 9-3 decision to No. 8 Josh Humphreys. Both Seidman and Fisher scored takedowns that electrified the Davis Gym crowd.
The Bison next host No. 18 Army West Point for Senior Day on Sunday at 2 p.m.
No. 11 Lehigh 32, Bucknell 6
at Bucknell
125: No. 5 Brandon Paetzell (LU) dec. Brandon Seidman, 9-4133:
Darren Miller (BU) dec. Nick Farro, 6-4
141:
Dan Moran (LU) dec. David Campbell, 10-5
149: Jimmy Hoffman (LU) maj. dec. Matthew Kolonia, 10-1157:
No. 8 Josh Humphreys (LU) dec. Jaden Fisher, 9-3
165:
No. 14 Zach Hartman (BU) dec. Brian Meyer, 3-2
174:
No. 3 Jordan Kutler (LU) fall Mitch Hartman, 2:44
184:
Chase Gallik (LU) fall Kyle Inlander, 6:05
197:
Jake Jakobsen (LU) dec. Drew Phipps, 3-0
285: No. 9 Jordan Wood (LU) maj. dec. Brandon Stokes, 12-0
