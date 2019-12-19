LEWISBURG — Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced the signing of 10 players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday as part of NCAA football’s Early Signing Period.
“This is an exciting day for myself and the entire coaching staff,” Cecchini said. “As this was our first full recruiting class, we were looking to add quality and depth to several positions. Today was a great first step towards accomplishing that goal.”
The players hail from eight states: Illinois (2), Ohio (2), Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Seven position groups are represented, including two each at quarterback, offensive line and defensive line.
Two of the signees, Mike Bright Jr. and Nick Semptimphelter, are the sons of Patriot League legends. Four others have family members who competed in collegiate athletics.
Cecchini and the Bison football staff will continue to add to the class of 2024 during the traditional signing period of Feb. 5 through April 1.
Here is a rundown on Bucknell’s recent recruits.
Sam Barus, DB, 6-1, 170, Batavia, Ill., Batavia
“Sam is a rangy athlete from a storied high school program. He is a leader who knows how to win,” said Cecchini.
Tyler Beverett, QB, 6-3, 205, Scottsdale, Ariz., Saguaro
“Tyler is a proven winner who fits into our offensive philosophy very well. He has an excellent arm, and he is a deceptively fast athlete as well.”
Mike Bright Jr., DL, 6-4, 218, Woodland Park, N.J., The Hotchkiss School (Conn.)
“Mike is a game changer at the defensive end position. He possesses great speed, length and athleticism.”
Connor Carretta, DL, 6-2, 275, Columbus, Ohio, St. Charles Preparatory School
“Connor is an incredibly productive defensive tackle. He combines a physical style of play with deceptive quickness.”
Blake Leake, Star (Hybrid DB/LB), 6-1, 190, Culpeper, Va., Eastern View
“Blake is a long athlete who has great leadership skills. He has the talent to make those momentum-changing plays that can turn a game around.”
Danny Meuser, RB, 6-0, 200, Dallas, Pa., Dallas
“Danny plays running back with the mentality of a linebacker. He is explosive, physical and fast.”
Ethan Pitzel, OL, 6-4, 255, Solon, Ohio, Solon
“Ethan is a smart player who is tall and long. He will definitely add to the athleticism of our offensive line.”
Nick Semptimphelter, QB, 6-1, 195, Franklin, Tenn., Battle Ground Academy
“Nick has an incredibly high football IQ and throws the ball with great accuracy. He makes everyone around him better, and he knows how to win.”
Christian Tait, WR, 6-3, 185, Staten Island, N.Y., Monsignor Farrell
“Christian is a record-breaking player with excellent hands who will add size and physicality to our wide receiver corps.”
Jack Wall, OL, 6-4, 270, Elmhurst, Ill., York Community
“Jack is a hard-working offensive lineman with a ton of upside. He was a pillar of both his high-school team and his community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.