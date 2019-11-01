MIFFLINBURG — Banged up and with several starters out of the lineup, an undermanned Mifflinburg football team lost on the road to Loyalsock by five touchdowns a mere four weeks ago.
But when the No. 7-ranked Wildcats and No. 2 Lancers face each other in tonight’s District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal at Loyalsock’s Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium — expect a much different Mifflinburg team to show up.
Mifflinburg head coach Jason Dressler likes the matchup with Loyalsock. He admitted his squad wasn’t at full strength when it lost 35-0 the first time the two teams played, and that his players didn’t show their true colors.
Among the players the Wildcats didn’t have available for that game back in early October were quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr., running back Ethan Hoy and running back/wide receiver Rylee Stahl.
“Our team had many players injured the last time we played them. We are looking for a much better game and competition this week. We have some things to prove in Lancer’s stadium this Friday night,” said Dressler.
“We have regained some of the confidence that was lost during the second half of the season. Our team is excited and ready to play in the playoffs. Our focus this week is back to improving our performance since we struggled against them in the regular season. We are healthy, motivated and excited to be able to play Loyalsock.”
Mifflinburg (5-5), buoyed by a 17-14 win over rival Lewisburg in the Little Brown Jug game last Friday, head into the postseason a confident team following a mid-season lull where the Wildcats lost four straight games.
“Finishing the regular season with a victory over our rival was certainly a confidence boost for us going into playoffs. Ending at 5-5 is certainly better than 4-6, and our confidence is positive and our focus is (now) on Loyalsock,” said Dressler.
“The previous 10 weeks have challenged us in many ways. All three phases of the game have improved because of what we have learned throughout the first 10 weeks. Our team has grown in many ways, and we hope to demonstrate this (tonight).
“The team is in a great place and we are ready to compete,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Said Loyalsock coach Justin VanFleet, “(Tonight’s game) is certainly a tough game against an opponent coming in on a high.”
The Wildcats last made the district playoffs in 2017 (following a 2-8 season), with the team’s previous postseason win coming in 2006 (a 48-0 over Towanda).
Loyalsock (7-3), however, will pose a formidable challenge for Mifflinburg in its efforts to getting the program’s first playoff win in 13 years.
Junior 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback Chase Cavanaugh leads the Lancers. During the regular season Cavanaugh threw for 1,462 yards on 87-of-164 passing and had 14 touchdowns.
On the ground, 6-0, 170-pound freshman Davion Hill is the team’s leading rusher with 746 yards on 170 carries to go along with 12 touchdowns. In addition, Cavanaugh is second on the team with 546 rushing hards on 131 carries and five touchdowns.
And when Cavanaugh does throw the ball, senior 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver Rees Watkins is his usual target. Watkins caught 41 passes this season for 850 yards and nine scores.
“They have a solid and aggressive team. Their quarterback is good on his feet and has the ability to make things happen,” said Dressler. “Their defense is swarming and aggressive, and we must do a better job at keeping the offense on the field and finding the end zone.”
And the game plan is pretty self-explanatory according to Dressler.
“The game plan going in is simple: (Just) compete. Loyalsock is 7-3 and a very solid team,” said Dressler. “We have improved our performance in all three phases of the game since we last played them. We are looking forward to a good Friday night under the lights.”
Tonight, Mifflinburg will no doubt be giving Loyalsock a big dose of running back Mason Breed, a senior who has run for 831 yards on 149 carries and scored 14 touchdowns this season.
DeGroat, who has thrown for 637 yards (48-of-78) and two scores, along with Stahl, who has amassed almost 550 total yards running and catching the football, will also be key for the Wildcats tonight.
“We need to keep the offense on the field, win 3rd downs and not give up the big plays,” said Dressler.
“We plan to play a physical game,” said VanFleet. “We recognize the fact that we played Mifflinburg earlier this season, but the team we played was a different team. We are set for a heavy challenge.
“The keys (for us) are controlling the line of scrimmage, limiting big plays as well as turnovers,” added Loyalsock’s coach.
Win or lose, just making the playoffs was a goal of Mifflinburg’s prior to the season. But in order for the Wildcats to take the next step, they need a win.
“Yes, this is a step forward. This team has demonstrated positive leadership, athleticism and ability and teamwork, and a win (tonight) would be huge for our players, program and community,” said Dressler.
“Yes, (reaching the) postseason was a goal of the team prior to the season. Now that we have achieved that goal, our next step is to find success in the postseason. Moving forward, our underclassmen need to continue the team atmosphere, positive leadership, competitive spirit, and grow as athletes and players.”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
2019 schedule and results
(5-5, 2-3 HAC II)
8-23 at Hughesville W 39-20 8-30 BLOOMSBURG W 39-13 9-6 MILTON W 48-7 9-13 at Danville L 35-19 9-20 WARRIOR RUN W 42-0 9-27 at Mount Carmel L 49-13 10-4 at Loyalsock L 35-0 10-11 MONTOURSVILLE L 38-0 10-18 at C. MOUNTAIN L 35-28 (OT) 10-25 LEWISBURG W 17-14
District 4 Class 3A playoffs
11-1 at Loyalsock
Mifflinburg 2019 season stats
Score by quarters Mifflinburg 49 76 71 49 0 — 245 Opponents 56 47 30 63 15 — 211 Miff Opponents
First downs 102 110 Rushes-yds 3 67-1,963 338-1,725 Passing 76-145-7 86-152-9 Passing-yds 963 1,358 Fumbles-lost 11-5 21-11 Penalties-yds 36-242 56-537
IndividualsRushing:
Mason Breed 149-831 14TDs; Andrew Diehl 43-188, 2TDs; Gary DeGroat 46-247 5TDs; Rylee Stahl 31-126; Jacob Reitz 19-21, TD; Logan Lloyd 9-45 TD; Leroy Simpson Jr. 7-19; Ethan Hoy 7-50, 2TDs; Andrew Diehl 5(-1) Team 7(-34); Zachariah Mentz 8(-7)
Passing:
Gary DeGroat Jr. 48-78-4 637 yards 2TDs; Jacob Reitz 33–70-3, 298; Rylee Stahl 0-2-0; Michael Antonym, 0-1-0
Receiving:
Colin Miller 141-133; Rylee Stahl 40-417, 2TD; Diehl 3-22; Lucas Whittaker 3-36; Jacob Bingaman 4-24; Ryan Darrup 1-2. Jayden Brown 2-14; Mentz 1-3; Jarrett Miller 2-19; Logan Lloyd 3-22; Michael Antonyuk 3-59; Breed 5-46.
Interceptions: DeGroat, Stahl, Miller, Diehl 3.
