MIFFLINBURG — With Selinsgrove constantly on the attack and dominating the possession, Mifflinburg was forced to play defense more than it wanted to in Tuesday’s Heartland-I matchup.
And although the Seals came away with a 2-0 victory at Mifflinburg Intermediate School, Wildcats’ coach Shelly Orren saw some good things from her team following the contest — especially from her defense.
“Selinsgrove did (dominate the possession) — they blocked up very well, shut down the passing lanes and had a lot of pressure,” said Orren. “Yes, our defense (did play well). The girls have been working really hard, and it shows.”
Selinsgrove (3-0, 2-0 HAC-I) outshot Mifflinburg (2-1, 1-1) 16-2 in the game, but if it wasn’t for the Wildcats’ defense the score could’ve been much worse.
The Seals only led 1-0 at the half when Emily Swineford scored off an assist from Rita Auker 8:23 into the game.
Holding powerful Selinsgrove to a single goal in the first half was a bit of a moral victory for Mifflinburg.
“Yeah, (goalkeeper) Jaden Keister had some really nice saves in the game,” said Orren. “Boy, we just struggled with that offense, but I felt we were leaving too much space (in marking players) and we weren’t moving to the ball the way we should have.”
Selinsgrove then essentially put the game away in the second half when Olivia Lybarger scored off a deflection to give the Seals a 2-0 lead with 10:31 remaining.
Oftentimes, when teams play Selinsgrove, opposing coaches leave scratching their heads wondering what their next step is, but not Orren and her charges.
“No, it’s just getting the girls (playing together). When you play a team like Selinsgrove, they make the transition from offense to defense very, very well. We do not always make that transition as smoothly — we’re still working on that — but hopefully with a little time we’ll be there,” said Orren.
“You know what, I felt like our girls kept their composure and they didn’t give up. I think that’s such a big part of it. I would like to think that they come away from this thinking, ‘my gosh, we were in that game until the end.’ I think the big thing is keeping your head up and don’t stop until the buzzer rings.”
Keister ended up with 11 saves for Mifflinburg, and her play Tuesday was another highlight for the Wildcats, who next play at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I think it was a big step for Jaden. Last year she had one heck of a game against Selinsgrove too (in a 1-0 loss),” said Orren. “She didn’t come out for field hockey until eighth grade, and she has made leaps and bounds. She’s very athletic and very mobile, and she’s quicker than what you would think.
“Big thing now is just getting the communication going,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “The defense really did do a nice job — they did.”
Selinsgrove 2, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
S-Emily Swineford, assist Rita Auker, 21:37.
Second half
S-Olivia Lybarger, unassisted, 10:31.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 16-2; Corners: Selinsgrove, 12-1; Saves: Selinsgrove, Mazzie Teats, 1; Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 11.
