GROVE CITY — The Grove City College football team will host New York State powerhouse Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday afternoon in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III James Lynah Bowl. Kickoff will be 12 p.m. at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Grove City (8-2), which features a trio of area graduates on its team — Brent Engleman, Lance Klinefelter and Mason Wuerdeman — enters the game on a six-game winning streak.
The Wolverines closed out the 2019 regular season last weekend with a 63-0 win at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Thiel in the 36th Mercer County Cup game. R.P.I. concluded the regular season at 6-4 after dropping a 33-0 decision Saturday at Liberty League champion Union (10-0) in the Dutchman Shoes game.
Engleman, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior outside linebacker out of Milton Area High School, recorded a sack for Grove City in the blowout win over Thiel. It was the fourth game Engleman, a one-year letterwinner, has appeared in this season for the Wolverines.
In addition to Engleman, sophomore 6-0, 280-pound center Lance Klinefelter, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, also appeared in the game against Thiel for the Wolverines along with fellow former Green Dragons teammate Mason Wuerdeman, a 6-3, 290-pound offensive tackle.
On the season, Klinefelter has appeared in all 10 games for Grove City mostly as a reserve center/guard. However, against Bethany on Sept. 4 Klinefelter got the start at tight end, but he didn’t record a catch in the 26-15 victory.
Wuerdeman has participated in seven games so far this season for the Wolverines — all in a reserve role. He saw his first action this year in a 52-14 loss to Case Western Reserve on Sept. 21.
Grove City is the defending James Lynah Bowl champion as the Wolverines defeated Morrisville State, 56-48, in last year’s game at Robert E. Thorn Field. That marked the first postseason victory in Grove City College football history.
R.P.I. will make its sixth straight postseason appearance.
Last season, the Engineers advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament. The Engineers also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2017. R.P.I. qualified for ECAC bowl games in 2014, 2015 and 2016, winning in both 2015 and 2016.
The teams do not have any common opponents this year. However, R.P.I. defeated visiting Allegheny, 52-14, in the season opener in Troy, N.Y., on Sept. 7. Grove City scrimmaged Allegheny during preseason camp.
Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the programs. Grove City is 1-1 all-time in ECAC bowl games. In 1997, the Wolverines fell to Kings Point, 25-12, in the ECAC Southwest Bowl. Including R.P.I., all three of Grove City’s bowl foes will be from New York.
