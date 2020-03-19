LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons were a snake-bitten softball team in 2019 as they lost close game after close game to fall short of reaching the postseason.
This year, coach Ken Wagner is hoping that will change.
“We lost eight games last year by one run. We were in just about every game, but we only got beaten bad in two games — against Loyalsock and Warrior Run, too,” said Wagner. “Aside from that, we were right there. I’m hoping to switch that up this year. If we win eight of those close games instead of losing them, we could’ve been competitive and made districts.”
The Green Dragons will once again be a young team, and Wagner will be looking to some of his underclassmen to show their stuff.
“We’re very young. We have two seniors and one junior starting,” said Wagner. “As long as the younger girls come through, and we have talent there, but (our success) depends on whether they step up and come through.”
One of Lewisburg’s strengths will be its hitting — primarily from the top of the lineup.
“We have a very strong hitting team, especially from the first four in the lineup,” said Wagner. “Brynn Wagner (a junior 1B/P) is one of the leading hitters in the league. She finished second or third in the league a year ago.
“Erin (Field) also batted in the high 300s and Rylee (Dyroff) batted in the high 300s as well. Our first three or four batters are as good as anyone in the league, after that we just need some production,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Some of that much-needed production will fall on the shoulders of senior outfielder Lily McBride, as well as freshman Gracie Murphy (3B), senior Grace Rosevear (2B) and freshman Olivia Hockenbrock (OF).
Hopefully our 4-5-6-7 hitters come through this year. Last year our 7-8-9 players didn’t bat over .200. We really need them to come through this year,” said coach Wagner. “McBride will probably bat fifth, Murphy will bat sixth, Rosevear will bat seventh and Hockenbrock 8th. I have no idea who our No. 9 hitter will be yet. If we get some production from that part of the order, we’ll be in great shape.”
Inside the circle, the Green Dragons lost last year’s starter in Sydney Hoffman, but this season Wagner has a choice between either Brynn Wagner or sophomore Alexis Walter to choose from.
And finding a pitcher is of the utmost priority for the Green Dragons.
“Biggest thing this year is pitching. If we get good pitching and defense, then our hitting can keep us with anybody. Brynn and Alexis are both pitchers. They mix up their speeds nice and they hit their spots,” said coach Wagner. “Lewisburg hasn’t had a pitcher in years. Sydney threw hard, but she didn’t hit her spots — she just tried to throw it past girls. (Brynn and Alexis) will try to keep hitters off-balance this year. We are going from power pitching to finesse this year.”
And from what coach Wagner has seen so far, his players were making some strides in their improvement.
“Right now, the chemistry is awesome. I love the way the girls are bonding and working hard at practice, and they were getting better and better (before practices were shut down),” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Hopefully they are throwing by themselves and working out. I know some of them are getting together and doing some drills on their own because they want to play. The drive is there — it all depends if they can put it together on the field.”
However, it’s now just a matter of whether any games will be played this year. Lewisburg’s girls, like many others, are chomping at the bit to get out on the diamond again.
“The girls are super excited. They were really bummed out when their two scrimmages got cancelled this week and their two games next week were also cancelled,” said coach Wagner. “They are super excited to get going and get playing. I know the seniors don’t want to go out without hitting the ball, or throwing a single pitch or playing a single game. The seniors, especially, definitely don’t want to go out that way.”
Coach Wagner expects Central Columbia to be tough once again in the HAC-II, and Danville to also be decent.
“I think (the conference) will be competitive. There’s 2-3 teams that at least look better on paper than the rest behind them, but you still have to play the games and we’ll see who comes through and who doesn’t,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg softballCoach:
Ken Wagner, 4th year.
Assistant coaches:
John Field, Jason Walter and Kevin Wagner.
Last year’s records:
7-13 overall (3-7 HAC-II).
Key losses:
Kendall Murphy and Sydney Hoffman.
Returning starters:
Lily McBride, sr., OF; Grace Rosevear, sr., 2B; Brynn Wagner, jr.; 1B/P; Rylee Dyroff, so., SS; Erin Field, so., C.
Remaining roster: Alexis Walter, so., P/OF; Gracie Murphy, fr., 3B; Olivia Hockenbrock, fr., OF; Grace Hilkert, so., 1B/OF; Mattison Lytle, fr., OF; Katelyn Beers, fr., OF; Madeline Barbella, fr., OF.
