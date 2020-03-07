WOOSTER, Ohio — Three players scored double figures for Lycoming in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship, but a 57 percent shooting effort from the floor from 15th-ranked Elmhurst helped it to a 97-73 win in the first round of the tournament on Friday in Timken Gymnasium at the College of Wooster.
“I’m really proud of our team, we had an unbelievable, championship-caliber season,” Lycoming College’s second-year head coach Mike McGarvey said. “Elmhurst had tons of balance and they brought their very best effort. For our guys to come in and see what the top level of Division III basketball looks like, it will be very memorable to motivate our younger players going into next year.”
Junior Darius Dangerfield led the Warriors (20-9) with 13 points, five assists and a steal. Senior Ryan Hollis finished with 11 points, three assists and two steals and freshman Dyson Harward scored 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his NCAA Championship debut.
“What Darius has meant for the guys to look at and see his success, he’s been getting a lot of recognition and that has come because of his work ethic and determination to belong in the conversation as one of the best players in the Mid-Atlantic Region,” McGarvey said. “I am really excited to see that the younger guys can take the leadership that Ryan will leave behind and the work ethic that Darius has imprinted. They will continue to grow and be a team that can get back to the national championship multiple times.”
The Blue Jays (24-5) built up a 10-point lead midway through the first half. The Warriors got back within a one-possession game twice in the half. Sophomore D’Andre Edmond hit a hook shot to bring the Warriors within three (25-22) with 6:30 left to start the Warriors’ best scoring run. A Hollis 3-pointer got within two at the 2:56 mark to cap the run.
The Warriors finished the 2019-20 season with a nine-win improvement from 2018-19 and captured its third MAC Commonwealth Championship in five years and its first under second-year head coach McGarvey.
Elmhurst 97, Lycoming 73
NCAA Division III Tournament
First-round game, at Wooster, Ohio
Lycoming (20-9)
Darius Dangerfield 4-8 4-5 13; Ryan Hollis 4-7 0-0 11; Dyson Harward 4-14 2-3 10; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 3-6 3-4 9; Mo Terry 2-7 2-2 7; D’Andre Edmond 3-6 0-0 7; Tobias Walden Jr. 3-7 0-0 6; Luke Finkbeiner 1-1 0-0 3; Danilo Petrovic 1-1 0-0 3; Matt Ilodigwe 1-6 0-0 2; Donovan James 1-2 0-0 2; Pablo Pereira 0-0 0-0 0; DeAundre Manuel 0-0 0-0 0; A.J. MacKrey 0-0 0-0 0; Ryan Hagan 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-65 11-14 73.
Elmhurst (24-5)
Derek Dotlich 7-11 0-0 18; Lavon Thomas 7-9 3-3 17; Jake Rhode 5-11 2-2 15; Nick Perry 3-6 2-2 9; Wesley Hooker 3-4 0-0 8; Jay Militello 2-6 3-3 8; Hunter Merritt 2-3 0-0 6; Adam Castro 1-1 3-3 5; Dominic Genco 2-5 1-4 5; Will Lyles 2-2 0-0 4; Ebrahim Jobe 1-1 0-1 2; Colin Mergen 0-1 0-0 0; Brad Hubly 0-1 0-0 0; Jonathan Zapinski 0-0 0-1 0; Ryan Patton 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
35-61 14-19 97.
Halftime: Elmhurst, 42-32. 3-point goals: Lycoming 8-28 (Hollis 3-6; Edmond 1-2; Dangerfield 1-3; Petrovic 1-1; Finkbeiner 1-1; Terry 1-3; James 0-1; Ilodigwe 0-5; Walden Jr. 0-1; Flores-Diaz 0-2; Harward 0-3), Elmhurst 13-26 (Dotlich 4-7; Rhode 3-4; Hooker 2-2; Merritt 2-3; Perry 1-2; Militello 1-3; Mergen 0-1; Hubly 0-1; Genco 0-2; Thomas 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 30 (Harward 8), Elmhurst 38 (Militello 8). Assists: Lycoming 12 (Dangerfield 5), Elmhurst 21 (Rhode 5). Total fouls: Lycoming 17, Elmhurst 14. Technical fouls: None. A: 235.
