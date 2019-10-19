TURBOTVILLE — The matchup between Warrior Run and Loyalsock made for compelling theater on Friday night at Defenders Stadium, but after a knock-down, drag-out brawl of a football game, the Lancers emerged victorious in a thrilling HAC-II division battle, 29-21.
The Defenders threw three interceptions and also had a fake punt attempt stuffed and the Lancers converted those mistakes into 23 points which provided the difference in a game which provided plenty of frustration for Warrior Run head coach Chris Long and his team.
“Effort, I can’t fault, we just didn’t make enough plays,” Long said. “Whether it was not getting the right calls in or doing the right things, we just didn’t have the right stuff happen tonight. They outplayed us and they won the football game.”
Loyalsock opened the scoring at 5:36 of the first quarter when junior quarterback Chase Cavanaugh took off on a broken play on 3rd-and-5 and scampered 43 yards for the game’s first touchdown. Brady Dowell added an extra point and the Lancers held a 7-0 lead a little over halfway through the period.
The Lancers forced their first turnover of the night when Warrior Run quarterback Remington Corderman missed his intended target and was intercepted by Loyalsock junior RB/CB Eli Gair. Warrior Run’s defense proved stout enough and forced the Lancers to settle for a Dowell field goal which made the score 10-0 at 3:19 of the first.
The Defenders got their first touchdown of the game on a brilliant individual effort by wide receiver Ahmahd Keyes. On 4th-and-4, Corderman hit Keyes on a quick slant and the big man did the rest as he carried three Loyalsock defenders the final seven yards and crashed over the goal line with the home team’s first score. Keyes then added a two-point conversion and just like that Warrior Run was back in the contest, down 10-8 early in the second quarter.
“What an effort by Ahmahd,” Long said of Keyes’ touchdown. “We just wanted to get the first down right there and keep the drive going with a little quick hit, but Ahmahd decided to do it himself.”
Loyalsock answered Keyes’ big play with a heavy dose of freshman running back Davion Hill. The Lancers’ 6-0, 175-pound tailback proved elusive and powerful and punched in two touchdown runs on successive drives, one from 10 yards out and another from 22.
The Defenders looked as though they would be trailing by a couple of touchdowns at the half, but senior running back Howt Bower took an inside handoff, saw a seam and outran the entire Loyalsock defense for a 67-yard touchdown with just 23 seconds left before halftime to make it a one-possession game at the break.
“We were just trying to punch it up inside with Hoyt and he just took off,” Long said. “Sometimes those little things hit, especially when you don’t expect it.”
Warrior Run dominated the time of possession in the third quarter and held the ball for nearly nine minutes in the frame. The Defenders scored the only points of the third period when Corderman found Riley Daubert for a 20-yard scoring strike on 3rd-and-goal. The Defenders started a series with 1st-and-goal at the 4 after a 41-yard hook-up between Corderman and Daubert, again on third down, but a high snap and a sack forced Warrior Run back to the Loyalsock 20. Undaunted, Corderman fired an absolute dart which Daubert snagged after a skinny post beat a Loyalsock defender to the inside.
As the game wore on into the fourth quarter, the temperature dropped and the hitting intensified, as did the chippy play. The teams were whistled for several flags in the final period, including a 15-yard personal foul celebration on Gair after he caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cavanaugh. The penalty pushed the Lancers’ extra point attempt back and Dowell missed the extra point just left to leave the score, 29-21 and keep Warrior Run within a touchdown and two-point conversion of tying the game.
Warrior Run was unable to tie the game as their final possession stalled and the Lancers were able to make the Defenders burn their timeouts and ultimately run out the clock.
As for the gut-wrenching loss to Loyalsock, Long has already told his team to forget it because for the first time in a long time, the Defenders are guaranteed a playoff game.
“We’re forgetting about this, we focus on CMVT next week, and then we have a playoff game the week after that,” Long said. “We’re fortunate enough to be guaranteed 11 weeks this year and that’s not something that usually happens around here. That’s huge. We have to get healthy, execute next week against Vo-Tech and then get ready for the playoffs.”
Loyalsock 29, Warrior Run 21
at Warrior Run
Loyalsock (6-3) 10 13 0 6 Warrior Run (5-4) 0 14 7 0
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
LOY—Chase Cavanaugh 43 run (Bradley Dowell kick), 5:36 LOY—Dowell 27 FG, 3:19
Second quarter
WR—Ahmahd Keyes 23 pass from Remington Corderman (Keyes 2-pt.), 10:50 LOY—Davion Hill 10 run (Dowell kick), 3:27 LOY—Davion Hill 22 run (kick failed), 0:58 WR—Hoyt Bower 67 run (kick failed), 0:23
Third quarter
WR—Riley Daubert 20 pass from Corderman (Logan Witmer kick), 2:04
Fourth quarter
LOY—Eli Gair 15 pass from Cavanaugh (kick failed), 6:43
Team Statistics LOY WR
First downs 17 9 Rushes-yards 47-298 27-94 Passing yards 53 135 Comp.-att.-Int. 7-14-0 9-19-3 Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-yards 7-62 8-50
Individual statisticsRushing: Warrior Run: Denver Beachel, 7-21; Corderman, 5-(-38); David Gearhart, 2-1; Bower, 9-94 TD; Daubert, 4-22. Loyalsock:
Cavanaugh, 22-162 TD; Hill, 19-130 2TD; Korie Mayer, 4-9; Nolin Damiano, 2-5.
Passing: Warrior Run: Corderman, 9-19-135 2TD, 3 INT. Loyalsock:
Cavanaugh, 9-14-53 TD.
Receiving: Warrior Run: Daubert, 5-91 TD; Keyes, 2-28 TD; Beachel, 1-10; Tyler Pick, 1-6. Loyalsock:
Rees Watkins, 3-25; Joeb Schurer, 1-5; Damiano, 2-8; Gair, 1-15 TD.
INT: Loyalsock (3): Gair, Watkins, Simone Mileto. WR:
None.
Sacks: Loyalsock (5): Maliki Parlante, 3; Glenn Oakley; Gair. WR (1): Jackson Welliver.
