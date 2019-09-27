MIFFLINBURG — When the Wildcats and Red Tornadoes take the field this evening, it will mark the first time the Mifflinburg and Mount Carmel varsity football teams will play in the Silver Bowl.
Last season, Mount Carmel traveled to Mifflinburg for the first-ever meeting between the two schools and the Red Tornadoes came away with a 35-0 victory.
The 2019 Wildcats (4-1, 2-1 HAC-II) are a different team and will enter tonight’s contest with a 4-1 record and Mifflinburg is brimming with confidence following a 42-0 victory over Warrior Run a week ago.
Mifflinburg head coach Jason Dressler said that his team is excited to see where they stand when they go toe-to-toe with a quality program like Mount Carmel in tonight’s HAC crossover game.
“Like I always say, it’s a Friday night and it’s an opportunity to demonstrate our abilities and prove what we’ve got,” Dressler said. “There is a lot of excitement and there is confidence. We’ve got to go in and take it one play it a time because you know Mount Carmel is going to be tough, they’re going to be physical and they’re going to come at you for four quarters. We’ve got to match that.”
Mifflinburg began the season 3-0, but suffered its first loss of the season in Week 4 to Danville, 35-19. In that game, the Ironmen were able to take away the Wildcats’ passing attack and began to load the box to stop running back Mason Breed.
After his team’s loss to Danville, Dressler said he believed that his team would have trouble winning if they became one-dimensional and since that loss, the Wildcats have focused on becoming a more well-rounded team when they have the ball.
“We have addressed some of that and changed some things and we have gone back and gone over our game plans to see what worked and what didn’t work and just try to focus on the execution part,” Dressler said. “Last week, we came out and kept some better balance and this week, we have to show that again as well. We need to play with confidence and just continue to build off what what we did last week, working to have that better balance.”
Breed is the team’s leading rusher, having carried the ball 82 times for 583 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. has complemented Breed nicely as he has gained 218 yards on the ground to go along with five rushing scores.
Both Breed and DeGroat must be efficient with their touches against a Red Tornadoes’ defense that has allowed an average of just 13.6 points per game in its three wins.
Despite last year’s outcome, Dressler said his team is keenly aware of their chance to make an imprint in an historic stadium against a storied opponent.
“We built a confidence last week and going into this week, we have to keep playing with that chip on our shoulder and keep challenging ourselves to play to our potential,” Dressler said. “We need to show up and we need to prove ourselves.”
Warrior Run vs. Hughesville
The Defenders are on a three-game skid and will be looking to right the ship against a Spartans team which has yet to record a victory in 2019.
Warrior Run (2-3, 1-3 HAC-II) fell to Mifflinburg a week ago, 42-0 and have only scored 27 points the past three games after putting 71 points on the scoreboard the first two weeks of the season.
The Defenders will once again be looking to running back Hoyt Bower to lead the charge. The 5-11, 209-pound senior RB/DE leads Warrior Run with 44 carries for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
Warrior Run will also be looking to re-establish the Corderman-to-Daubert connection that was so dangerous through the air the first three weeks of the season. Senior QB Remington Corderman has gone 54-for-109 passing for 749 yards and six touchdowns and wideout Riley Daubert has been his favorite target as the 5-7 senior has hauled in 19 receptions for 354 yards and three scores.
The Defenders and Spartans (0-5, 0-3 HAC-III) will kick off this evening at 7 p.m. from the Warrior Run Sports Complex.
Milton vs. Montoursville
The Black Panthers will find little relief tonight as they welcome Montoursville, the No. 6-ranked 3A team in the state.
Milton scored the most points in a game it had all season all season in a 49-12 loss to Danville. The Black Panthers held early leads over the Ironmen, but could not hold onto the game in the second half.
Conversely, Montoursville has yet to give up more than 12 points in each of its first five wins of the season during which the Warriors have scored a whopping 46.6 points per game.
Milton (0-5, 0-3 HAC-II) and Montoursville (5-0, 2-0 HAC-II) will kick off this evening at 7 p.m. from Alumni Field.
Lewisburg vs. Bloomsburg (Saturday at Selinsgrove)
The Green Dragons and Panthers will play a HAC crossover game on Saturday night at Selinsgrove and both teams are coming off of big Week 5 victories which should make this weekend’s match-up all the more interesting.
Lewisburg came back from a 13-point deficit to rally and beat Shamokin at home a week ago, 28-26. Bloomsburg was able to win a defensive struggle against South Williamsport, 17-12.
Lewisburg running back Max Moyers has been churning through opposing defenses all season and leads the Green Dragons with 598 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on only 76 carries. Sophomore Ethan Dominick (25-212-2TD) has also emerged into a nice backfield component for head coach Marc Persing’s squad.
Lewisburg (3-2, 1-1 HAC-I) and Bloomsburg (2-3, 1-0 HAC-III) will kick off tomorrow at 6 p.m from Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
