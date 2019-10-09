Women's soccer
Columbia 2, Bucknell 1
at Bucknell University
Notes: Gracie Wall capped off a wild final 2.9 seconds of the first overtime period with the golden goal that sent Columbia to a 2-1 victory over host Bucknell on Tuesday night at Emmitt Field. Freshman Annabelle Heisel scored her first career goal for the Bison, but the Lions scored late in regulation and then in OT to steal the non-conference verdict.
Sophomore Raegan Dunwoodie made her first career start in goal for the Bison, and for a fleeting moment she was the hero of the night when she made a remarkable save on a Maddie Temares penalty kick with 2.9 second left in the first overtime stanza. Dunwoodie, who logged six saves in the match, dove to her left and palmed the ball aside. But it remained in play, Wall got to it first and slotted the rebound off the left post and into the net just before time expired.
Columbia improved to 7-3-1 with the victory, while the Bison fell to 4-9.
It is all Patriot League action for Bucknell for the remainder of the regular season. Next up is a trip to Colgate on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Susquehanna 3, Penn College 0
at Penn College
Notes: Susquehanna notched a non-conference shutout win Tuesday night as three different River Hawks found the back of the net. Susquehanna (9-0-1) picked up a 3-0 victory over the host Penn College Wildcats (4-6-1). First-year midfielder Gillian Maack put the River Hawks on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute as Maack made good on a 20-yard shot for her third tally of the season. Susquehanna outshot the Wildcats, 19-3, and edged them, 2-0, in corner kicks in the first half but Taylor Gonzales kept Penn College in the game with six saves. Nearly seven minutes in, sophomore forward Anna Werner netted her team-leading ninth goal of the year as Werner beat Gonzales one-on-one. The River Hawks’ third score of the night came off the foot of sophomore forward Caroline Lewis as Lewis putback a deflection off a Wildcat defender. On defense for SU, junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, made three saves in 65:49.
Women's volleyball
Messiah 3, Lycoming 1
at Messiah College
Notes: Junior Elle Jednorski notched a match-high 18 kills to go with four blocks to lead Lycoming, which played step-for-step before falling to MAC Commonwealth foe Messiah 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 Tuesday at Lamade Gym.
The Warriors (13-10, 4-2 MAC Commonwealth) won the first set, 25-17, winning a set off the Falcons (15-5, 3-2) for the first time since 2010, as Lycoming forced Messiah into nine hitting errors and a -.054 hitting percentage in the period. Jednorski began to take off in the set, posting six kills and senior Katie Hausknecht added four to lead the team.
Jednorski hit .375 in the match, posting 18 kills and six errors in 32 swings to lead the Warriors. Hausknecht provided eight kills and a block and McDevitt and junior Kiannah Titus each had five kills, with Titus adding 13 digs. Freshman Elizabeth Kelson posted four kills and eight blocks to pace Lycoming’s nine-block effort.
Senior Emily Morris posted 37 assists, nine digs and two blocks and Warriner finished with 11 digs. Senior libero Lindsay Beck posted a match-high 17 digs for the Warriors.
