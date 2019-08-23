MILTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
While those words might remind us more of the Christmas season than late-summer, today marks the official start of the 2019 high school varsity football season and the four local teams in the Standard-Journal’s coverage area all hope Santa will show up a little bit early this year, preferably in early November.
Expectations, optimism and adrenaline all run high for every high school football team on the opening night of the season. It is the first real test, the first thing which actually counts and head coaches in the area know just how important it is to get off to a hot start.
“We like where we’re at right now,” Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said. “Right now, we’re in a good place and we’re ready to get out there when the games count and get started.”
Each Week 1 game will have significance across the board and with that significance comes an adrenaline boost that can sometimes get the best of high school athletes, especially when the first game of the season is against a rival.
In the case of Warrior Run, which hosts Muncy this evening on Military and First Responders Night, head coach Chris Long knows that he and his staff will have to temper emotions and help their charges maintain an even keel.
“Sometimes with high school kids, and the emotions that come with playing a rival right out of the gate, you have to help them get through those highs and lows, especially if things start going the other way,” Long said. “That’s one of our jobs as coaches, to keep them level and keep them focused on the next play.”
It’s truly anybody’s ballgame in Week 1 and optimism reigns supreme, both on the sideline and in the coaches’ room. Just as with the players they coach, the men in charge are also chomping at the bit to get on the field.
“I think there is a tremendous sense of optimism and excitement here, not just with our players, but with our coaches, too, to get out there and get these games started,” Dressler said.”Everybody gets tired of practicing, especially when you get so close to the season, that all of us want to get out there and get these games started.”
Below are the 2018 final Heartland Athletic Conference football standings, as well as cumulative season statistics and records for each team.
Editor’s note: Lewisburg’s final 2018 season statistics do not include the team’s 21-17 playoff loss to Montoursville on November 10.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2018 PHAC standings (final)
Division I
Shamokin 4-1 5-5
Jersey Shore 4-1 6-4
Lewisburg 3-2 6-4
Selinsgrove 3-2 4-6
Shikellamy 1-3 1-8
Central Mountain 0-5 1-9
Division II
Danville 4-1 8-2
Montoursville 4-1 8-2
Loyalsock 4-1 6-4
Mifflinburg 1-4 2-8
Warrior Run 1-4 3-7
Milton 1-4 2-8
Division III
Southern Columbia 5-0 10-0
Mount Carmel 4-1 8-2
Central Columbia 3-2 7-3
Bloomsburg 2-3 5-5
South Williamsport 2-3 5-5
Hughesville 0-5 0-10
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Mifflinburg (2-8, 1-4 HAC-II)
8-24 HUGHESVILLE W 22-7
8-31 at Bloomsburg L 39-0
9-7 at Milton W 32-0
9-14 DANVILLE L 31-3
9-21 at Warrior Run L 14-12
9-28 MOUNT CARMEL L 35-0
10-5 LOYALSOCK L 24-14
10-12 at Montoursville L 35-21
10-19 C. MOUNTAIN L 28-21 (OT)
10-26 at Lewisburg L 56-18
Mifflinburg 35 32 36 40 — 143
Opponents 76 83 76 35 — 270
Opponents Mifflinburg
First downs 139 135
Rushes-yards 312-1,257 323-1,322
Passing yardage 1,533 1,513
Passing 86-160-10 105-226-11
Fumbles-lost 21-8 14-9
Penalties-yards 72-610 48-545
Rushing: Gary DeGroat 85-393, 7TDs; Michael Warren 88-320, 3TDs; Mason Breed 82-389, 4TDs; Corbin Snyder 7-20, Rylee Stahl 44-204, TD, Robert Foltz 8-38, Garrett Becker 2-8; Team 4(-30); Zechariah Mentz, 5-16; Jacob Bingaman 1-2; Eric Zimmerman 3-21; Jacob Reitz 8(-24).
Passing: Gary DeGroat 87-175-2, 900 yds, 5TDs; Jacob Reitz 9-28-1, 73 yds.; Stahl 9-20-1, 123 yds., TD; Michael Antonyuk 0-2-0.
Receiving: Rylee Stahl 45-531, 2TDs; Robby Foltz 13-68, TD; Garrett Becker 10-140, TD; Jacob Reitz 3-21; Corbin Snyder 1-1; Mason Breed 7-22; Warren 15-148; Logan Lloyd 1-19; Logan Ulrich 1-8; Aaron Hackenburg 1-8; Nate Rosen, 7-132, TD.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Lewisburg (7-5, 3-2 HAC-I)
8-24 SELINSGROVE W 32-22
8-31 at C. Mountain W 55-7
9-7 MOUNT CARMEL L 40-20
9-14 MILTON W 42-7
9-21 at Shamokin L 27-7
9-28 at Bloomsburg W 35-7
10-5 SHIKELLAMY W 42-21
10-12 at Jersey Shore L 25-17
10-19 at Central Columbia L 42-16
10-26 MIFFLINBURG W 56-18
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
11-3 at C. Columbia W 7-6
Class 3A semifinal
11-10 at Montoursville L 21-17
Opponents 55 89 17 62 — 223
Lewisburg 88 111 69 54 — 322
Opponents Lewisburg
First downs 143 160
Rushes-yards 398-1,760 380-2,349
Passing yards 1,334 1,490
Passing 101-202-13 94-188-6
Fumbles-lost 27-11 24-11
Penalties-yds 81-714 76-609
Rushing: Max Moyers, 225-1,912, 27TD; Dylan Farronato, 8-54, 2TDs; Nick Shedleski, 40-6, 4TDs; Ethan Dominick 42-184, TD; Coleman Witherite 1-32; Ethan Spaulding 23-130, 2TD; Andrew Ramirez 3-4; Draven Doebler 9-27, TD; Jack Landis 1-3; Kaden Wuerdeman 1-2; Gavin Sheriff, 2-22; Team 2(-4); Cade Wuerderman 4-28; Dante simms 2-3; Jackson Landis 3(-5).
Passing: Shedleski, 78-159-4, 1,220 yds, 7TDs. Spaulding 14-25-1, 193 yards. TD; Ethan Dominick 0-1-0; Dylan Farronato 0-1-1.
Receiving: Farronato, 18-335, 2TDs; Andrew Ramirez, 8-55; Brett Newcomb, 4-65, TD; Moyers, 6-115, TD; Coleman Witherite 10-328, TD; Romale Brown 18-200; Gavin Sheriff 1-21; Dakotah Snyder 6-122, TD; Dominick 15-222, 2TD; Dante Simms 1-13; Robbie Lentz 2-23; Charlie Bough 2-48; Spaulding 2-20.
Milton Black Panthers
Milton (2-8, 1-4 HAC-II)
8-24 SHAMOKIN L 34-33
8-31 at Warrior Run W 20-14
9-7 MIFFLINBURG L 32-0
9-14 at Lewisburg L 42-7
9-21 DANVILLE L 34-0
9-28 at Montoursville L 45-6
10-5 at Wellsboro L 20-14
10-12 LOYALSOCK L 30-7
10-19 at S. Williamsport L 21-14
10-26 SHIKELLAMY W 23-7
Opponents 80 69 57 73 — 279
Milton 7 71 12 34 — 124
Opponents Milton
First Downs 157 114
Rushes-yds 412-1,902 284-1,028
Passing yds 1,346 1,319
Passing 95-188-8 92-237-17
Penalties-yards 81-584 88-681
Fumbles-lost 31-11 19-10
Rushing: Jason Valladares 157-674, 2TD; Philip Davis 21(-36), TD; Qamar Bradley 55-261, 3TD; Team 4(-39); Ethan Rowe 7-25; Quaylin Rice, 3-5; Jacob Caudle, 1-3; Colton Taylor 5-16; Ashton Canelo 1-12; Mason Edison 4-4; Owen Keister 4-21.
Passing: Davis 81-185-11, 1,152 yds., 9TDs; Bradley 11-22-3, 85 yds.; Ethan Rowe 11-30-3, 68 yds.; Canelo 1-3-0, 4 yds.
Receiving: Quaylin Rice 39-581, 6TDs; Qamar Bradley 27-447, TD; Ethan Rowe 14-129, TD; Bryce Gower 12-122; Kaleb Baker 7-44; Valladares 5-26; Team 1(-9); Mason Edison 3-12; Haiden DeBerry 1-4.
Warrior Run Defenders
Warrior Run (3-8, 1-4 HAC-II)
8-24 at Muncy L 17-0
8-31 MILTON L 20-14
9-7 at Danville L 38-20
9-14 MONTOURSVILLE L 47-0
9-21 MIFFLINBURG W 14-12
9-28 at Hughesville W 22-0
10-5 at Bloomsburg L 27-22
10-12 C. COLUMBIA L 49-0
10-19 at Loyalsock L 36-0
10-26 CMVT W 22-6
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
11-3 at Danville L 57-14
Warrior Run 22 28 29 49 — 128
Opponents 87 98 90 34 — 309
WR Opponents
First downs 117 142
Rushes-yds 322-883 400-2,159
Passing yds 1,199 1,590
Passing 102-203-13 91-168-5
Fumbles-lost 22-8 18-10
Penalties-yds 43-257 64-689
Rushing: Hoyt Bower 57-257, TD; Ahmahd Keyes 79-244, 2TD; Remington Corderman 24(-13); Denver Beachel 77-348, 4TD; Gabe Fetterhoff 2-1; Logan Smedley 5-4; Pete Reasner 9-68; Riley Daubert 2-1; David Gearhart 30-94; Justin Blair 5-36; Team 17(-164); Hunter Rovenolt 2(-10).
Passing: Remington Corderman 95-184-11, 1,018 yds., 8TD; Beachel 5-8-0, 100 yds.; Fetterhoff 2-9-1, 19 yds.; Derek Thomas 0-2-1.
Receiving: Riley Daubert 35-409, 2TD; Beachel 23-213, TD; Keyes 20-219, 3TD; Nathan Michael 10-99, TD; Coltin Pentycofe 8-86; Gearhart 2-47; Bower 1-21; Austin Hampton 1-10; Blair 1-12; Ethan Litchard 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.