Scholastic football season kicks off tonight

Mifflinburg QB Gary DeGroat, Jr. is met by the Warrior Run defense during a game last season. Both Warrior Run and Mifflinburg hope senior leadership will equal improvement in 2019.

MILTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

While those words might remind us more of the Christmas season than late-summer, today marks the official start of the 2019 high school varsity football season and the four local teams in the Standard-Journal’s coverage area all hope Santa will show up a little bit early this year, preferably in early November.

Expectations, optimism and adrenaline all run high for every high school football team on the opening night of the season. It is the first real test, the first thing which actually counts and head coaches in the area know just how important it is to get off to a hot start.

“We like where we’re at right now,” Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said. “Right now, we’re in a good place and we’re ready to get out there when the games count and get started.”

Each Week 1 game will have significance across the board and with that significance comes an adrenaline boost that can sometimes get the best of high school athletes, especially when the first game of the season is against a rival.

In the case of Warrior Run, which hosts Muncy this evening on Military and First Responders Night, head coach Chris Long knows that he and his staff will have to temper emotions and help their charges maintain an even keel.

“Sometimes with high school kids, and the emotions that come with playing a rival right out of the gate, you have to help them get through those highs and lows, especially if things start going the other way,” Long said. “That’s one of our jobs as coaches, to keep them level and keep them focused on the next play.”

It’s truly anybody’s ballgame in Week 1 and optimism reigns supreme, both on the sideline and in the coaches’ room. Just as with the players they coach, the men in charge are also chomping at the bit to get on the field.

“I think there is a tremendous sense of optimism and excitement here, not just with our players, but with our coaches, too, to get out there and get these games started,” Dressler said.”Everybody gets tired of practicing, especially when you get so close to the season, that all of us want to get out there and get these games started.”

Below are the 2018 final Heartland Athletic Conference football standings, as well as cumulative season statistics and records for each team.

Editor’s note: Lewisburg’s final 2018 season statistics do not include the team’s 21-17 playoff loss to Montoursville on November 10.

Heartland Athletic Conference

2018 PHAC standings (final)

Division I

Shamokin        4-1    5-5

Jersey Shore        4-1    6-4

Lewisburg        3-2    6-4

Selinsgrove        3-2    4-6

Shikellamy        1-3    1-8

Central Mountain        0-5    1-9

Division II

Danville        4-1    8-2

Montoursville        4-1    8-2

Loyalsock        4-1     6-4

Mifflinburg        1-4    2-8

Warrior Run        1-4    3-7

Milton        1-4     2-8

Division III

Southern Columbia    5-0    10-0

Mount Carmel        4-1    8-2

Central Columbia        3-2    7-3

Bloomsburg        2-3    5-5

South Williamsport    2-3     5-5

Hughesville        0-5    0-10

Mifflinburg Wildcats

Mifflinburg (2-8, 1-4 HAC-II)

8-24 HUGHESVILLE        W 22-7

8-31 at Bloomsburg        L 39-0

9-7 at Milton        W 32-0

9-14 DANVILLE        L 31-3

9-21 at Warrior Run        L 14-12

9-28 MOUNT CARMEL    L 35-0

10-5 LOYALSOCK        L 24-14

10-12 at Montoursville        L 35-21

10-19 C. MOUNTAIN             L 28-21 (OT)

10-26 at Lewisburg        L 56-18

Mifflinburg        35 32 36 40 — 143

Opponents        76 83 76 35 — 270

    

                        Opponents    Mifflinburg

First downs    139    135

Rushes-yards        312-1,257   323-1,322

Passing yardage    1,533        1,513

Passing                 86-160-10 105-226-11

Fumbles-lost    21-8        14-9

Penalties-yards      72-610    48-545

Rushing: Gary DeGroat 85-393, 7TDs; Michael Warren 88-320, 3TDs; Mason Breed 82-389, 4TDs; Corbin Snyder 7-20, Rylee Stahl 44-204, TD, Robert Foltz 8-38, Garrett Becker 2-8; Team 4(-30); Zechariah Mentz, 5-16; Jacob Bingaman 1-2; Eric Zimmerman 3-21; Jacob Reitz 8(-24).

Passing: Gary DeGroat 87-175-2, 900 yds, 5TDs; Jacob Reitz 9-28-1, 73 yds.; Stahl 9-20-1, 123 yds., TD; Michael Antonyuk 0-2-0.

Receiving: Rylee Stahl 45-531, 2TDs; Robby Foltz 13-68, TD; Garrett Becker 10-140, TD; Jacob Reitz 3-21; Corbin Snyder 1-1; Mason Breed 7-22; Warren 15-148; Logan Lloyd 1-19; Logan Ulrich 1-8; Aaron Hackenburg 1-8; Nate Rosen, 7-132, TD.

Lewisburg Green Dragons

Lewisburg (7-5, 3-2 HAC-I)

8-24 SELINSGROVE        W 32-22

8-31 at C. Mountain        W 55-7

9-7 MOUNT CARMEL        L 40-20

9-14 MILTON        W 42-7

9-21 at Shamokin        L 27-7

9-28 at Bloomsburg        W 35-7

10-5 SHIKELLAMY        W 42-21

10-12 at Jersey Shore        L 25-17

10-19 at Central Columbia    L 42-16

10-26 MIFFLINBURG        W 56-18

District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal

11-3 at C. Columbia        W 7-6

Class 3A semifinal

11-10 at Montoursville        L 21-17

Opponents            55 89 17 62 — 223

Lewisburg               88 111 69 54 — 322

              

                            Opponents  Lewisburg

First downs    143    160

Rushes-yards           398-1,760 380-2,349

Passing yards    1,334    1,490

Passing               101-202-13   94-188-6

Fumbles-lost    27-11    24-11

Penalties-yds    81-714    76-609

Rushing: Max Moyers, 225-1,912, 27TD; Dylan Farronato, 8-54, 2TDs; Nick Shedleski, 40-6, 4TDs; Ethan Dominick 42-184, TD; Coleman Witherite 1-32; Ethan Spaulding 23-130, 2TD; Andrew Ramirez 3-4; Draven Doebler 9-27, TD; Jack Landis 1-3; Kaden Wuerdeman 1-2; Gavin Sheriff, 2-22; Team 2(-4); Cade Wuerderman 4-28; Dante simms 2-3; Jackson Landis 3(-5).

Passing: Shedleski, 78-159-4, 1,220 yds, 7TDs. Spaulding 14-25-1, 193 yards. TD; Ethan Dominick 0-1-0; Dylan Farronato 0-1-1.

Receiving: Farronato, 18-335, 2TDs; Andrew Ramirez, 8-55; Brett Newcomb, 4-65, TD; Moyers, 6-115, TD; Coleman Witherite 10-328, TD; Romale Brown 18-200; Gavin Sheriff 1-21; Dakotah Snyder 6-122, TD; Dominick 15-222, 2TD; Dante Simms 1-13; Robbie Lentz 2-23; Charlie Bough 2-48; Spaulding 2-20.

Milton Black Panthers

Milton (2-8, 1-4 HAC-II)

8-24 SHAMOKIN        L 34-33

8-31 at Warrior Run        W 20-14

9-7 MIFFLINBURG        L 32-0

9-14 at Lewisburg        L 42-7

9-21 DANVILLE        L 34-0

9-28 at Montoursville        L 45-6

10-5 at Wellsboro        L 20-14

10-12 LOYALSOCK        L 30-7

10-19 at S. Williamsport    L 21-14

10-26 SHIKELLAMY        W 23-7

Opponents      80 69 57 73 — 279

Milton               7 71 12 34 — 124                   

                 Opponents   Milton

First Downs    157      114

Rushes-yds            412-1,902   284-1,028

Passing yds    1,346    1,319

Passing                 95-188-8    92-237-17

Penalties-yards    81-584    88-681

Fumbles-lost    31-11    19-10

Rushing: Jason Valladares 157-674, 2TD; Philip Davis 21(-36), TD; Qamar Bradley 55-261, 3TD; Team 4(-39); Ethan Rowe 7-25; Quaylin Rice, 3-5; Jacob Caudle, 1-3; Colton Taylor 5-16; Ashton Canelo 1-12; Mason Edison 4-4; Owen Keister 4-21.

Passing: Davis 81-185-11, 1,152 yds., 9TDs; Bradley 11-22-3, 85 yds.; Ethan Rowe 11-30-3, 68 yds.; Canelo 1-3-0, 4 yds.

Receiving: Quaylin Rice 39-581, 6TDs; Qamar Bradley 27-447, TD; Ethan Rowe 14-129, TD; Bryce Gower 12-122; Kaleb Baker 7-44; Valladares 5-26; Team 1(-9); Mason Edison 3-12; Haiden DeBerry 1-4.

Warrior Run Defenders

Warrior Run (3-8, 1-4 HAC-II)

8-24 at Muncy        L 17-0

8-31 MILTON        L 20-14

9-7 at Danville        L 38-20

9-14 MONTOURSVILLE    L 47-0

9-21 MIFFLINBURG        W 14-12

9-28 at Hughesville        W 22-0

10-5 at Bloomsburg        L 27-22

10-12 C. COLUMBIA        L 49-0

10-19 at Loyalsock        L 36-0

10-26 CMVT        W 22-6

District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal

11-3 at Danville        L 57-14

Warrior Run             22 28 29 49 — 128

Opponents              87 98 90 34 — 309

                          

        WR    Opponents

First downs       117       142

Rushes-yds           322-883   400-2,159

Passing yds       1,199   1,590

Passing              102-203-13 91-168-5

Fumbles-lost      22-8  18-10

Penalties-yds     43-257  64-689

Rushing: Hoyt Bower 57-257, TD; Ahmahd Keyes 79-244, 2TD; Remington Corderman 24(-13); Denver Beachel 77-348, 4TD; Gabe Fetterhoff 2-1; Logan Smedley 5-4; Pete Reasner 9-68; Riley Daubert 2-1; David Gearhart 30-94; Justin Blair 5-36; Team 17(-164); Hunter Rovenolt 2(-10).

Passing: Remington Corderman 95-184-11, 1,018 yds., 8TD; Beachel 5-8-0, 100 yds.; Fetterhoff 2-9-1, 19 yds.; Derek Thomas 0-2-1.

Receiving: Riley Daubert 35-409, 2TD; Beachel 23-213, TD; Keyes 20-219, 3TD; Nathan Michael 10-99, TD; Coltin Pentycofe 8-86; Gearhart 2-47; Bower 1-21; Austin Hampton 1-10; Blair 1-12; Ethan Litchard 1-7.

