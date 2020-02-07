PISCATAWAY, N.J. – A tough offensive night was too much to overcome as the Penn State women’s basketball team fell 72-39 on the road at Rutgers Thursday night.
Junior Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with 17 points, while senior Siyeh Frazier chipped in 10.
Four points from junior Alisia Smith and two from Frazier helped Penn State to a quick 6-2 lead, but Rutgers responded with a 9-0 burst to pull in front 11-6 five minutes into the game.
The Penn State defense didn’t allow the Scarlet Knights to convert a field goal past the 5:30 mark as the lock-down effort helped PSU pull within 14-12 at the end of the first term.
The Scarlet Knights scored the first 13 points of the second quarter to put Penn State in a 27-12 hole midway through the stanza. Six points from McDaniel then fueled an 8-2 PSU run to close the half as the Lady Lions narrowed the gap to 29-20.
Frazier scored four of the first six points of the second half to pull PSU within 31-24. Rutgers then closed the third quarter on a 21-5 run to stretch its lead to 52-29 heading into the final 10 minutes.
McDaniel scored nine points in the fourth quarter, but Penn State was never able to recover as Rutgers picked up the 72-39 win.
Notes: McDaniel has now scored in double figures in 22 of Penn State’s 23 games...McDaniel led Penn State in scoring for the 16th time this season...Frazier notched her 15th double-digit scoring effort of the season...The Lady Lions shot 31.8 percent from the field compared to Rutgers’ 51.9 percent...Rutgers finished with a 42-19 rebound advantage, including a 14-4 edge on the offensive glass.
Penn State returns home Sunday to host Illinois in the Lady Lions’ 14th-annual Play4Kay Game Benefiting Pink Zone. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. from the Bryce Jordan Center.
Rutgers 72, Penn State 39
at Rutgers
Penn State 12 8 9 10 — 39Rutgers 14 15 23 20 — 72Penn State (7-16) 39
Kamaria McDaniel 6-14 5-6 17; Siyeh Frazier 4-12 2-2 10; Alisia Smith 1-3 2-2 4; Makenna Marisa 1-7 1-2 3; Mya Bembry 0-0 0-0 0; Shay Hagans 2-6 0-0 5; Lauren Ebo 0-0 0-0 0; Anna Camden 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
14-44 10-12 39.
Rutgers (17-5)
Arella Guirantes 7-9 9-12 24; Jordan Wallace 6-7 0-0 12; Khadaizha Sanders 3-12 2-2 10; Zipporah Broughton 4-10 0-0 9; Tekia Mack 3-6 0-2 6; Mael Gilles 2-5 1-2 5; Maori Davenport 2-2 0-1 4; Tyia Singleton 1-1 0-0 2; Danielle Migliore 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
28-54 12-19 72.
3-point goals: Penn State 1-13 (Hagans 1-3, Camden 0-2, Marisa 0-2, Frazier 0-2, McDaniel 0-4); Rutgers 4-15 (Sanders 2-6, Guirantes 1-2, Broughton 1-3, Gilles 0-2, Migliore 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn State 19 (McDaniel, Smith, Marisa 4); Rutgers 42 (Mack 11). Assists: Penn State 5 (McDaniel 2); Rutgers 18 (Mack 7). Total fouls: Penn State 14; Rutgers 13. Technicals: None. A: 1,658.
