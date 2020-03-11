MIFFLINBURG — Although the team didn’t have many wins nor did it qualify for the postseason a year ago, things are definitely looking up for Mifflinburg’s boys tennis team as the 2020 Heartland Athletic Conference campaign is set to get underway.
The 2019 edition of Mifflinburg’s team featured a lineup full of young players, many of them inexperienced, but now one year later those players have grown, matured and ready to get out on the courts and show their stuff.
“We were a very young team a year ago, only coming away with two wins last season. We had a lot of freshman join the team last season with little to no tennis experience,” said Mifflinburg coach Dana Godshall. “That group of players has learned and improved a lot over the past year and is now ready to compete. Many of them are fighting for varsity doubles positions this season. There is a lot of competition for the varsity doubles positions, which will only make our team stronger.”
Three players who have been through the trenches for the Wildcats — seniors McClenason Wagner, Declan MacPherson, and Brandon Linn — will all be competing in their second full season playing singles.
Prior to last year, the three were all slugging it out and biding their time on one of the two doubles teams, and now they are leaders of a team that returns every single player from 2019.
“Our three singles players from last year (Wagner, MacPherson, Linn) were all new to singles a year ago and now have a year of singles experience, so they will be much stronger singles players this season,” said Godshall. “I am very excited that we are returning all of our starters from last year. I expect us to be much more competitive this season.”
Wagner though advanced to the second round of the District 4 Singles Tournament a year ago, and reaching districts as a team is definitely one of the goals the Wildcats have heading into the season.
“We were far away from qualifying for team districts last season, but I don’t think it’s out of our reach to qualify for districts this season,” said Godshall. “Our team should be much more competitive this year. Our goal is to improve upon our record from last season and qualify for team districts this year.”
And, according to Godshall, she likes what she’s been seeing from her players so far in the preseason.
“I am seeing so much improvement already from all of our returners compared to a year ago, which makes me very excited,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We have a lot of athletes on our team who just learned the sport a year ago, and now they are becoming good tennis players. There is a lot of competition among the players already, which is exciting to watch.”
Although Mifflinburg’s singles lineup is set with Wagner, MacPherson and Linn, the doubles teams are a different matter for Godshall and her assistants.
As many as six players are battling for those four doubles spots, and they include Aaron Hackenburg, Ethan Dreese, Gabe Greb, Braden Dietrich, Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger. Making it even more challenging is the fact all six are close in ability, which is definitely a good thing to have for Godshall.
“We have a lot of challenge matches to play this week to determine our starting lineup. We have a lot of players competing for doubles positions who are very close in ability. The competition for those doubles positions will definitely strengthen our doubles teams,” said Godshall. “Our challenge matches this week will determine who will start in the doubles positions. Even after the season gets started, I can see those players continue to push the players above them to try to earn starting doubles positions.”
A big driving point is the motivation the players have to better their team’s success, or the lack thereof, from last season.
“Our players are definitely motivated to improve upon their record from last season. I can see how much they have improved from last year and I think they see the potential they have for this season,” said Godshall. “There has been so much growth from last year. They are playing much more confidently already.”
Godshall also sees some fierce competition taking place in the HAC-II this season, with Lewisburg, Central Columbia and Hughesville being near the top. However, she also sees her squad being one of the teams fighting for a playoff spot.
“Lewisburg, Central Columbia, and Hughesville will be towards the top of the division this year, and I do expect most of the teams in the division to be pretty close and competitive this year,” said Godshall. “We finished at the bottom of our division last season, and I definitely expect us to be more competitive in the division this season.”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach:
Dana Godshall, 11th year.
Assistant coaches:
Matt Wells and Lexie Reish.
Last year’s records:
2-16 (2-12 HAC-II).
Key losses:
None.
Returning starters:
McClenason Wagner, sr.; Declan MacPherson, sr.; Brandon Linn, sr.; Aaron Hackenburg, so.; Ethan Dreese, so.; Gabe Greb, so.; Braden Dietrich, jr.; Kellen Beck, so.
Remaining roster: Mathew Melendez, jr.; Hunter Rowe, jr.; Dima Borisov, so.; Braden Bridge, so.; Justin DiPaolo, so.; Ben Hornig, so.; Adam Snayberger, so.; Daytona Walter, so.; Logan Hackenberg, fr.
