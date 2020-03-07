TURBOTVILLE — The long wait is finally over for the Warrior Run boys basketball team.
Sixteen years after they made their last trip to the PIAA Championships, the Defenders are more than ready to dance again as the Class 3A tournament begins today.
The prize for Warrior Run (15-10) being the third-place team out of District 4 and garnering the program’s first berth into states since 2004?
It’s a matchup against District 6 champ Richland (17-7).
“We’re excited. The team worked hard all week, and the guys are ready to get after it and ready to go to work,” said Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman. “(The boys) are doing great. Mentally, just being in states is big for our school and our program. Physically, we’ve had a good week of practice and (us coaches) gave them a couple light days to give their legs a break.
“We’re prepared, we’re excited and we’re looking forward to the opportunity,” added Wertman. “Absolutely, the guys know the challenge ahead, but their mindset is the same — it’s win or go home. We seem to play better with our backs against the wall, and that’s the mindset we’re taking into the game.”
The contest will be played at 2:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School, which is located roughly 150 miles from Turbotville — two and a half hours by way the crow flies.
But the distance to the game, although quite daunting, is of no concern according to Wertman.
“It’s not something we’ve talked about. All season long we’ve faced adversity, and being part of a team that’s what you have to do,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “it’s a hurdle we have to get over, and we’ll do it together as a team.”
What does concern Wertman and his coaching staff about the game today is Richland and the challenges the Rams present — especially in regards to senior point guard Caleb Burke (6-foot-1, 180 pounds), who averages 17.9 points per game along with 2.5 assists per game to lead his team in both categories.
“They are challenging. I think their point guard, Burke, is a good player. You have to keep him out of the lane and make the other guys (make plays),” said Wertman. “I think our guys match up well with them. (Senior guard) Braden (Bomberger) is chomping at the bit to guard Burke. We take pride in being a good, tough team. We just have to come out and match their intensity and we’ll be just fine.”
Aside from Burke, Richland features 6-2, 220-pound senior forward Kolby Bailey (10.0 ppg., 1.6 rpg.) along with bruising 6-1, 220-pound junior forward Jordan Ford (4.3 ppg., 1.8 rpg.).
In addition for the Rams, sophomore guard/forward Trent Rozich (6-3, 195) averages 9.1 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game, plus sophomore guard/forward Charlie Levander averages 6.9 points per game.
“They have a couple of good shooters — Bailey made 50 3-pointers on the year. We watched a lot of him on tape, and he’s one of the guys who Burke looks to a lot,” said Wertman. “I feel like the way we play man to man, and with our length, I feel we’re a pretty good defensive team. Our length helps us out a lot. We’ve held teams to 40 points or fewer (8) times this year. That’s incredible, and we lost three of those games. We feel we like where we’re at defensively, and we like our chances (today).”
While Richland doesn’t have a single player who’s listed at being taller than 6-3, Warrior Run certainly does.
Junior forward/center Ethan Hartman is 6-6, while senior forward/center Kade Anzulavich is 6-5. In addition, senior forward Ahmahd Keyes is 6-3, while fellow starter Tyler Pick is a 6-1 senior forward.
“Every single individual matchup will be big, but Bomberger and Burke will be huge. Also look to the matchup between Pick and Ford, because they will go at it,” said Wertman. “Pick is not the biggest kid in the world, but he’s uber physical and so is Ford. They are almost clones of each other, so it’ll be interesting to see.”
And what Richland lacks in height, the Rams make up for it with their physicality.
“They play old school, and they play a lot bigger than they are,” said Wertman. “They will push you around, and that will be a major challenge, and you have to win the rebound battle against them — both offensively and defensively.”
The keys for the Defenders going into today’s game are to win the rebounding battle, limit the turnovers as well as to get out in transition and score points.
“We need to win the rebounding battle, take care of the basketball, and get out in transition and score some easy points. When we do that we’re pretty good,” said Wertman. “When we get out and run we do put some points on the board, but Burke — he’s got another gear and another burst and he’s someone who looks to push the pace. When he does that he’s an intelligent kid, because he knows when to (push) and when not to.”
