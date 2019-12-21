For The (Shamokin) News-Item
MOUNT CARMEL — By any standard, Mount Carmel Area’s boys basketball team is good. But when some little things come together, according to head coach John Lazicki, the Red Tornadoes could be very good.
Mount Carmel raised its record to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division III Friday with a 51-46 win over Warrior Run but the Defenders made things difficult for the Red Tornadoes down the stretch. Warrior Run trailed by 11 points, 47-36, with less than three minutes to play but cut that lead down to three, 49-46 after a pair of foul shots by 6-6 center Ethan Hartman with 41.9 seconds left. That came on the heels of a three-point play by the Defenders’ other big guy, 6-5 Kade Anzulavich.
But Garrett Timco made two foul shots with 39.8 seconds left, and the Red Tornadoes dug in on defense and kept the Defenders (2-3, 2-2) from scoring as time ran out.
“When our brains catch up to our brawn, we have the potential to be a very good team,” Lazicki said, lamenting the late lapses which allowed Warrior Run to come back. “We’re a bunch of scrappies and they all play hard but we have to learn to do the little things. We need to take care of the ball, box out, and make our free throws, and we didn’t do that late. We need to play with more poise.”
In the meantime though, it helps to have some good athletes. Tom Reisinger had 15 points and 11 rebounds, making 6 of 9 shots from the floor, and Brock Evert had 15 points and five rebounds.
“Reisinger and (Mike) Balichik are our only returning starters and we’re going to have to lean on them but we have come other kids who are good athletes and just need some experience,” Lazicki said, noting that Evert, while a senior, was one of those players.
That athleticism overcame the size but relative lack of muscle of the Defenders. Hartman led all scorers with 22 points, and added seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Anzulavich had 14 points and six rebounds but made only one of eight three-point shots.
The Defenders hurt themselves with a 2-for-12 shooting performance in a five-point third period after trailing by just two at halftime, falling behind 37-29.
Mount Carmel returns to play this afternoon, hosting Dunmore in the Coal Cracker Classic. The Defenders return to the court against Line Mountain at home at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Mount Carmel 51, Warrior Run 46
at Mount Carmel
Warrior Run 6 18 5 17 — 46Mount Carmel 12 14 11 14 — 51Warrior Run (2-3) 46
Confer 1-2 0-0 2, Beachel 1-8 0-0 2, Hartman 8-16 6-8 22, Anzulavich 5-14 3-6 14, Pick 0-1 0-0 0, Bomberger 0-1 0-0 0, Hogan 2-3 0-0 6, Pentycofe 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17-45 9-14 46.
Mount Carmel (6-0) 51
Balichik 3-7 1-2 8, Timco 1-3 4-4 6, Evert 5-12 4-4 15, Pupo 3-6 1-3 7, Reisinger 6-9 3-6 15, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Klembara 0-0 0-0 , Varano 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
18-38 13-19 51.
Three-point shooting: Warrior Run (3-19) — Confer 0-1, Beachel 0-5, Hartman 0-1, Anzulavich 1-8, Bomberger 0-1, Hogan 2-3. Mount Carmel (2-6) — Balichik 1-2, Timco 0-1, Evert 1-2, Pupo 0-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.