SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Lewisburg’s No. 2 doubles team of Sofia Waughen and Grace Hilbert picked up the Green Dragons’ lone win as South Williamsport took a 4-1 Heartland-II victory at the Central PA Tennis Center on Monday.
Waughen and Hilbert defeated Ella Livorno and Paige Kisher, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) and 10-7 in a super tiebreak.
In singles for Lewisburg, Bekah Vance fell to Olivia Dorner, 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 match; Becca Brown lost to Lily Summerson, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; and Liv Manner fell to Lauren Peck, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In the first doubles match, Ayra Tufail and Audrey Harer lost to Alayna McGovern and Zoe Jackson, 6-3, 6-2.
Aside from that match, two other girls tennis matches scheduled for Monday were postponed by rain.
A Heartland-I match between Milton and host Jersey Shore was rescheduled to 4 p.m. today, and Mifflinburg’s HAC-I home match against Selinsgrove was also postponed to 4 p.m. today.
South Williamsport 4, Lewisburg 1
at South Williamsport
Singles
1. Olivia Dorner (SW) def Bekah Vance (Lew), 6-0, 6-0 2. Lily Summerson (SW) def. Becca Brown (Lew), 6-0, 6-0 3. Lauren Peck (SW) def. Liv Manner (Lew), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
