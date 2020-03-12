LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons were already set for the start of the 2020 season by returning all seven starters from a team that proved to be pretty competitive a year ago.
This season, that competitiveness will surely be kicked up a notch.
Along with all seven starters coming back, Lewisburg also welcomes junior transfer student Evan Cecchini to the fold.
And if the last name Cecchini looks familiar, it should. Evan is the son of Dave and Tammy Cecchini — the head football coach and head women’s tennis coach at Bucknell University.
Evan Cecchini is a United States Tennis Association-sanctioned player, and his addition to the team should pay off handsomely for Lewisburg this season.
Cecchini’s arrival certainly has Lewisburg coach Sam Harer really looking forward for the season to start on Monday.
“I’m excited for this season,” said Harer. “I have all my returning starters, plus (Cecchini), who has lots of experience playing tennis.”
Cecchini has already been slotted into the No. 1 singles spot for the Green Dragons this year, and he will join junior Zach Higgins and senior Cole Temple to form a potent singles unit.
“With his experience and skills, I think he will help the rest of the team to become better players, said Harer in regards to Cecchini. “It feels great to bring back everyone from last year, and with a new addition on top of that.”
Fellow senior Sawyer Fisher, who played at No. 3 singles last year, has been bumped down to doubles with the addition of Cecchini, and is projected to form a strong No. 1 doubles team with senior David Han.
“The seniors who will play a big roll this year are Temple and Fisher, both of whom have started three seasons for me,” said Harer. “They have excellent leadership skills and great sportsmanship, which are great qualities to have.”
With all of that experience returning, Harer says the expectations are big going into the season.
“The goal is to win a District 4 Team Championship,” he said.
That goal is definitely attainable, especially since Central Columbia, the two-time defending district team champions, has lost most of last year’s team including two-time individual district champ John Duncan, along with talented No. 2 player Conor Ryan.
Expect Lewisburg, which has fallen to Central in both of those finals matches, to get the better of the Blue Jays this year.
“I feel that last year’s experiences will help this year since all of my players are returning,” said Harer, whose team fell to Central 3-1 a year ago before falling to Lancaster Country Day in the first round of states, 5-0. “They know what it’s like playing in big matches in the playoffs and in championship matches, not to mention playing in the state tournament.”
The Green Dragons and Blue Jays go head-to-head later this month, and Harer, for one, is looking forward to the showdown.
“I am excited to play (at) Central Columbia on March 25 — to see how we match up against them,” said Harer. “I still think they will be a tough team to defeat. They have high numbers of players going out for the team and very skilled coaches.”
Another reason for Harer’s optimism and excitement is the progress his players have been making with their games since last season.
“Something that caught my eye when I was working with my jayvee team — many returning players have gotten better, which helps build my program,” said Harer. “I also noticed that members of my varsity team, who have not picked up a racket since last year, have been hitting really well (they are active in many other sports).”
Lewisburg opens the season at 4 p.m. Monday with a home match against Loyalsock.
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach
: Samuel Harer, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches:
Bill Roll and Charles Kim.
Last year’s record:
16-2 overall; District 4 runners-up and PIAA qualifier.
Key losses:
None.
Returning starters:
Cole Temple, sr.; Sawyer Fisher, sr.; David Han, sr.; Josh Nichols, sr.; Zach Higgins, jr.; Cole Casimir, jr.; Chen Chen Gu, jr.; Henry Schumacher, jr.
Remaining roster: Mike Glowatski, sr.; Lucas Stanko, sr.; Evan Cecchini, jr.; Jimmy Alexander, jr.; Sergi Codina, jr.; Conor Harris, jr.; Julian Albabakoff, so.; Devin Decosmo, so.; Ryan Gilmore, so.; Will Gronlund, so.; Caleb Kim, so.; Andrew Nicholls, so.; Matt Rawson, so.; Erich Stiner, so.; Roberto Olmo, so.; Greyson Azeredo, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.