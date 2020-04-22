LOCK HAVEN — The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced its 2020 Division I All-American Wrestling Teams and Lock Haven University junior 125-pounder Luke Werner (Bethlehem/Liberty) was named an Honorable Mention All-American.
By way of a third-place finish at the 2020 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships in March, Werner was set to make his NCAA Championship debut before the tournament was canceled.
NWCA All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the conference tournaments and up to the national championships.
Werner’s total body of work during the 2019-20 season was certainly impressive, and even more so considering the fact that he had originally planned to redshirt the season. He quickly dropped his redshirt in early December and never looked back on the way to a 31-5 overall record.
The junior went 7-1 in duals and 4-1 in MAC duals. Werner went 5-1 at the MAC Tournament on the way to the third-place finish and he placed second at the prestigious Southern Scuffle in January. On the season, 22 of his 31 wins came by way of bonus points variety. Werner’s seven tech falls ranked No. 6 among all DI wrestlers. He added seven pins and eight majors.
Werner will enter his senior season with 87 (87-29) career victories.
