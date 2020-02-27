UNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore guard Myles Dread’s late-game 3-pointer sealed No. 16 Penn State’s 65-64 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Rutgers guard Geo Baker nailed hit a jumper from the left wing with 45 seconds remaining to give Rutgers its first lead of the game at 64-62. Less than 15 seconds later, Dread came off a screen and connected on the Nittany Lions’ only 3-pointer of the second half to put Penn State back on top 65-64. Dread finished the night with 11 points and a career-best seven assists.
Dread was the facilitator in the first half, handing out a career-high seven assists. Nittany Lion sophomore Izaiah Brockington finished with a game-high 16 points and collected five rebounds.
Lamar Stevens collected another milestone as he became the Penn State’s Big Ten scoring leader, passing Talor Battle (1,209 points) in Wednesday’s win. Stevens has scored 1,217 points in Big Ten play in his Nittany Lion career.
The Nittany Lions travel to Iowa to face the No. 18/17 Hawkeyes on Saturday in their next Big Ten matchup. The noon game will air on the Big Ten Network. Penn State plays its final home game Tuesday, March 3 vs. Michigan State.
No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64at Penn State
Rutgers (18-11)
Ron Harper Jr. 4-10 0-0 9; Geo Baker 4-10 0-1 8; Montez Mathis 3-6 0-0 7; Shaq Carter 2-4 1-2 5; Akwasi Yeboah 1-7 0-0 3; Jacob Young 5-9 3-4 13; Myles Johnson 4-7 0-2 8; Caleb McConnell 3-6 2-2 8; Paul Mulcahy 1-4 0-0 3; Mamadou Doucoure 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-64 6-11 64.
Penn State (21-7)
Myles Dread 3-9 3-4 11; Lamar Stevens 4-13 0-3 9; Seth Lundy 3-6 0-0 8; John Harrar 1-3 5-6 7; Jamari Wheeler 1-6 0-0 3; Izaiah Brockington 5-6 5-7 16; Mike Watkins 4-7 0-0 8; Curtis Jones 1-6 1-2 3.
Totals:
22-56 14-22 65.
Halftime: Penn State, 42-24. 3-point goals: Rutgers 4-15 (Mulcahy 1-1, Mathis 1-2, Harper 1-3, Yeboah 1-4, McConnell 0-1, Baker 0-4); Penn State 7-22 (Lundy 2-4, Dread 2-7, Brockington 1-1, Stevens 1-2, Wheeler 1-4, C. Jones 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Rutgers 39 (Johnson 11); Penn State 40 (Stevens and Harrar 7). Assists: Rutgers 9 (Young 5); Penn State 13 (Dread 7). Total fouls: Rutgers 19; Penn State 13. Technical fouls: None. A: 8,345.
