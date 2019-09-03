DALLAS — Anthony Bhangdia recorded a hat trick to lead Lewisburg’s boys soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Dallas on Saturday.
Bhangdia scored his first two goals in the final 14:17 of the first half to stake the Green Dragons out to a 3-1 halftime lead.
Bhangdia then completed his hat trick 6:30 into the second half before Sawyer Fisher scored off a Philip Permyashkin assist to put the game away for Lewisburg.
Ben Liscum opened the scoring for the Green Dragons 2:57 into the game by connecting off a Lucas Jordan assist. Liscum also added three assists on the day in the win.
Lewisburg 5, Dallas 1Saturday at DallasFirst half
L-Ben Liscum, assist Lucas Jordan, 2:57. D-Zach Holthaus, unassisted, 12:17. L-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 25:43. L-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 37:20.
Second half
L-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 6:30. L-Sawyer Fisher, assist Philip Permyashkin, 28:33.
Shots: Lewisburg, 25-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 4; Dallas, Derek Gordon, 8.
Milton 2,Southern Columbia 1CATAWISSA — Carter Lilley scored off a Conner Smith assist in the 83rd minute to break a tie game and lift the Black Panthers to the season-opening victory over the Tigers.
Following a goal by Southern’s Eli Rush, Smith scored off an assist by Owen Yoder to tie the match in the 70th minute.
Milton 2, Southern Columbia 1Saturday at Southern ColumbiaFirst half
SC-Eli Rush, unassisted, 55:28. M-Conner Smith, assist Owen Yoder, 69:30.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley, assist Smith, 82:36.
Corners: Milton, 7-3; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 4; Southern, Chapman, 7.
Millville TournamentWarrior Run 3,Jersey Shore 0MILLVILLE — The Defenders got goals from three different scorers — Alex Hazzoum, Brendaan Geiger and Zach Schaeffer — to take the consolation victory at the Millville Tournament on Saturday.
Hazzoum scored unassisted 10:41 into the game, but that was it until Geiger found the back of the net 9:20 into the second half thanks to an assist by Tyrese Hazzoum. Schaeffer later put the finishing touches on the win for Warrior Run (1-1) by scoring off a Luke Mattox assist in the 64th minute.
Warrior Run 3, Jersey Shore 0
Millville TournamentSaturday at MillvilleFirst half
WR-Alex Hazzoum, unassisted, 10:41.
Second half
WR-Brendaan Geiger, assist Tyrese Hazzoum, 49:20. WR-Zach Schaeffer, assist Luke Mattox, 64:00.
Shots: WR, 12-2; Corners: WR, 4-2; Saves:
WR, Keegan Jenkins, 2; JS, Logan Bailey, 9.
FIELD HOCKEYWarrior Run 3, Milton 0MILTON — Jordyn Hill scored twice — once in each half — to lead the Defenders past the Black Panthers in the season-opener for both teams on Saturday.
Charly Dugan added a goal in the first half to give Warrior Run a 2-0 lead at the break before Hill put the game away by scoring off an assist by Abby Lapp five minutes later.
Warrior Run 3, Milton 0Saturday at MiltonFirst half
WR-Jordyn Hill, unassisted, 20:32; WR-Charly Dugan, unassisted, :39.
Second half
WR-Hill, assist Abby Lapp, 5:28.
Saves:
WR, 0; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 21.
JV score: WR, 1-0.
