LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg boys varsity soccer team is rolling and on Tuesday afternoon, the Green Dragons were breathing fire against the visiting Shamokin Indians from the opening whistle.
Sawyer Fisher split the Shamokin defense in the box and beat Indians’ keeper Hunter Gates at the 1:59 mark of the first half and Lewisburg was off to the races. Just over 10 minutes into the game, Lewisburg held a 3-0 lead and the Green Dragons would cruise to a dominant, 13-0 HAC-II win over the visitors.
“We’re just trying to get better every day so that at the end of the season, we’re playing well,” Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell said. “I also have a pretty deep team with a bunch of guys trying to prove themselves so a lot of these younger guys, when they get their chance, they kind of want to show what they can do and I think that’s kind of what happened today.”
The Green Dragons controlled the play for the entire game. Both halves were clinics in offensive prowess by the home team. Lewisburg led 7-0 at the half and the team was equally impressive in the second 40 minutes as they added six more tallies before the final whistle.
Junior midfielder Anthony Bhangdia notched a natural hat trick over the course of just under 10 minutes in the first half. Bhangdia scored three straight goals at the 5:28, 10:13 and 14:08-minute marks to push Lewisburg’s lead to 4-0.
Ben Liscum, a junior midfielder and team captain, had yet another solid offensive performance for Lewisburg, which upped its record to a perfect 5-0 (3-0 HAC-II) so far in 2019. Liscum scored a goal and assisted on four others in the victory.
Fisher scored twice in the game, as did sophomore forward Ian McKinney. Bhangdia notched an assist to go along with his three-goal outing while junior midfielder Alan Daniel ended his afternoon with a goal and three assists. Sophomore Matthew Rawson tallied two goals and Cole Temple dished out two assists. Nick Passaniti and James Koconis each scored a goal and Caleb Kim and Alfred Romano were each credited with an assist to round out the scoring for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg has controlled each match so far this season, but Kettlewell is aware that with District 4 champion Central Columbia and district runner-up Midd-West looming, his team must continue to build upon the success it has already been able to achieve, and that starts on the practice field.
“We have two big games coming up, not to overlook any of the games before them, but we have a few days to kind of prepare and watch some film,” Kettlewell said. “We can go back and look to see what we’ve done well and what we can continue to improve upon, but I think they will have focus coming into practice tomorrow. They really like to compete with one another in practice.”
Lewisburg 13, Shamokin 0at Lewisburg
ScoringFirst Half
LEW — Sawyer Fisher (Anthony Bhangdia, assist), 1:59 LEW — Bhangdia (Ben Liscum, assist), 5:28 LEW — Bhangdia (Alan Daniel, assist), 10:13 LEW — Bhangdia (Liscum, assist), 14:08 LEW — Ian McKinney (Daniel, assist), 21:22 LEW — James Koconis (Liscum, assist), 30:36 LEW — Liscum (unassisted), 39:40
Second half
LEW — Daniel (Liscum, assist), 40:29 LEW — Fisher (Daniel, assist), 40:55 LEW — McKinney (Cole Temple, assist), 54:11 LEW — Matthew Rawson (Alfred Romano, assist), 63:58 LEW — Rawson (Temple, assist), 70:34 LEW — Nick Passaniti (Caleb Kim, assist), 75:24
Team statisticsShots: Lewisburg, 34-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 9-0; Saves:
Shamokin, 9-0
JV Score: Lewisburg 3, Shamokin 0
