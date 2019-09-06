WILLIAMSPORT — After reaching the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series for the first time in 2018, the Lycoming College football team returns a group of 61 players and 14 starters, including local players Cody Botts and Pacey Howard, that are looking to take the next step and get the Warriors back into contention for a MAC title.
There is reason for both optimism and caution after the Warriors finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the MAC and in a tie for fourth place in 2018. On the optimistic side, the team returns a 2,000-yard sophomore passer in sophomore Elijah Shemory from Jersey Shore and four starting offensive linemen, as well as nine defensive starters. However, all three starting wide receivers and two all-conference defenders do need to be replaced by 12th-year head coach Mike Clark.
The Warriors open the season with two non-conference games, facing rival Susquehanna on Saturday for the Stagg Hat Trophy, before facing Widener in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 14. Stepping into conference play, the Warriors will face Wilkes (Sept. 21) and King’s (Sept. 28) before hosting No. 14 Delaware Valley on Oct. 5. Alvernia (Oct. 12), FDU-Florham (Oct. 26), Misericordia (Nov. 2) and Lebanon Valley (Nov. 9) follow before they head to Stevenson (Nov. 16) to wrap up the year.
“What we talked about through spring practice was about how last year was great in that we got back to a postseason game, but we still haven’t one a conference championship in over four years and another class has graduated that didn’t do that,” said Clark. “We keep talking about making positive changes. We competed against teams that won eight or more games, for the most part, but we’ve lost 15 games in the last four years by seven or fewer points, so we have to find a way to win those games. We have made some progress. We’re excited about who we return and we think we can be a good team, but we have to perform and be consistent like a good team. We have to be more consistent in how we prepare for everybody and if we do that, I think those things will take care of itself.”
After a rookie campaign in which he became the first freshman quarterback at Lycoming to pass for more than 2,000 yards, Shemory returns for another season behind center. Shemory tossed for more than 300 yards once during the season and, with his strong arm, has the ability to quickly rise up the career record charts after averaging 199.6 yards per game through the air.
Shemory also has the ability to rush, as he ran for eight touchdowns during his rookie year and gained 156 yards of positive yardage.
“We knew early on in preseason that Elijah was the starter. He separated himself. He’s so smart and makes good decisions and he didn’t really hold the ball,” said Clark. “The thing that he has to do better is as the game continues to slow down, if he can get to a point where he is better with the ball and not allow a single turnover to become multiple turnovers, I think that is where he can separate himself from being pretty good to being very good.”
While the Warriors may not return a feature running back, it does return five backs that enter camp with varsity game experience.
Montoursville’s Keith Batkowski, a senior tailback, is the top returning rusher after posting 381 yards and four touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Finding the tailback that can be relied on for 180-200 carries is going to be a top priority for Clark during the preseason. Batkowski was the team’s top option last season, rushing 114 times.
At fullback, the team returns two players that saw some time during the 2019 season. Senior captain John Schmidt moved to the position late during his junior year, but provides a strong, bruising body and heads the depth chart at a spot that the Warriors are planning to utilize more in 2019. Sophomore Pacey Howard, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, gives the team another strong, physical blocking back that can see action.
“We need someone to step up at running back. Our best teams have not had tailbacks by committee. I’d like to get back to the point where we have a main guy who can handle 2/3 to 75 percent of the work, a second guy to do a quarter and a third guy who plays a little bit,” said Clark. “It’s easy to get caught up in the trends of football. We were good at wide receiver and tight end last year, so we played three receivers and a tight end a lot. I still think, especially in October and November, in Pennsylvania that there is something to be said for not just throwing the ball, but running the ball.
“Many people have moved away from traditional two-back, I-formation football, but John allowed us to get back to that a little bit last year. Pacey played a bit last year. He is a big athletic kid, too. There are a couple freshmen who are capable at fullback, too. We have to figure out who our best groupings are and to get those people on the field as much as possible. I like the flexibility of having those guys.”
With four of the team’s top five receiving targets from 2018 having graduated, the Warriors will have a completely new receiving corps, with the team in need of possession receivers, roles filled the past four years by players like John Kim and Mike Mulvihill, and big-play receivers, roles filled by First Team All-MAC pick Nick Costello and Brock Zollicoffer.
Senior Christoff Minott showed a bit of the big play ability in 2018, as he caught four passes for 151 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown at FDU-Florham. Junior Tyjah During also showed some big-play ability, as he made seven catches for 97 yards, including a season-long of 30. He also showed ability to make defenders miss as an electrifying punt and kick returner.
Seniors Dezmen Johnson and Stephen Toczylousky, from Southern Columbia, have also worked into the receiving corps throughout their career, with Johnson making six catches for 65 yards and a score and Toczylousky making four grabs for 45 yards as juniors. Both have long frames and good hands, making them likely candidates to become favorite targets of the Warrior quarterbacks.
“Between Tyjah, Christoff, Dezmen and Stevie T., we might return 28 catches. It’s not a big number, but there are enough capable guys there,” said Clark. “Starting with Tyjah, if we can keep him on the field, he is an explosive player. Christoff is really athletic, Dezmen was solid last year when he got opportunities and Steven has been on the field as well.”
With the graduation of Mulvihill and Joe Oquendo, the Warriors had no more glaring need in the offensive skill positions than at tight end, where no returning player had experience.
During the spring, as a result, junior Trent Riggs began to transition to the position from the defensive line and senior Bryce Berresford of Montoursville began to learn the position after playing offensive line for his first two years on the team.
Although the Warriors lost two-time First Team All-MAC center Brad Stubbs to graduation, the team returns four players that have a combined 69 starts between them.
At the tackle spots, senior captain Cody Botts, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, and junior Jacob Estevez both started all 11 games in 2018. Botts provides a reliable and smart presence on the left side and Estevez a strong, big body on the right.
Senior Dan Sipps started the last 21 games at guard, but will transition to the center position in 2018 to replace Stubbs. Junior Ethan Newton has started 16 games on the line in the past two years and will once again play a factor on the line, along with his brother, sophomore Brent Newton, who transferred in after he began his career at Millersville in 2015.
“We moved Dan to center in the spring. We need to be consistent getting the ball to the quarterback and that could be through Dan or Ethan. Cody is a two-year returning starter who has grown a ton. Jacob is an athletic guy. What we need is one or both of them to step up and be more consistent because they can both be all-league players,” said Clark.
“Jacob is really strong and powerful and explosive and Cody has worked really hard to get strong, but probably doesn’t possess the natural athleticism that Jacob does. He is a really smart player, though, too. We did give up some sacks last year and didn’t always run the ball that well either. We do have some work to do up front. We do have some good experience, but we have to continue to take a good look at some other pieces.”
If games are won in the trenches, the Warrior defensive line is built to be disruptive from the middle out, led by senior Ahmad Curtis and junior Kyle Pierce. It won’t be a solitary effort from those two, though, as six of the seven returning lineman can play inside in the defensive tackle spots, giving the team one of its most powerful fronts in years.
Both big defensive tackles, Curtis, checking in at 6-1, 340, developed into a First Team All-MAC player as a junior, and Pierce, at 6-0, 267, was athletic enough to start both offensively and defensively on the line as a sophomore. Curtis will continue to provide that disruptive force that led to 50 tackles and seven tackles for loss while Pierce, dedicated to the defensive side of the ball this year, will look to improve upon his mark of 32 tackles in 2018.
With four players returning that started at least five games in 2018, the Warriors will have some much-needed depth at linebacker.
Seniors Sam Pawlikowski, Zach Kovach and Jarrell Payne head up the group. All three have speed and explosiveness a plenty, as well as plenty of experience in the team’s system. Pawlikowski, 6-0, 195, posted 30 tackles and two sacks from the strong-side position in 2018, Kovach, 5-9, 200, had 17 tackles and a sack in six games in the middle and Payne, 5-9, 175, had 33 stops, a sack and two interceptions from the weakside.
With all-conference safety Joe Pizka the only loss in the two-deep to graduation, the Warriors will have solid experience in the secondary, starting with two significant contributors over the past four years in each of the corner positions in D.J. Boyd and Korahn Williams.
Boyd had 25 tackles in nine games as a junior, adding a sack and an interception as teams tended to throw away from the standout cover corner. Williams played in all 11 games, making 24 tackles and defending three passes. Both of them have more than 100 tackles in their careers.
Junior Gianni Bryant-Lopez is a welcome compliment as a third cornerback that has made an impact, as he started four games in 2018 and made 22 tackles and had a key interception in the win against FDU-Florham.
At safety, senior Jeff Coplin returns after earning a starting spot in 2018 when he made 32 tackles and added three interceptions. In the other safety spot, sophomore Samir Brisbon and junior Allen Martin have worked throughout camp to gain an edge, though, both will likely see a share of playing time.
Although the team lost four-year starting punter Connor Bell to graduation, it does return First Team All-MAC kicker Jamie Fisher.
Fisher tied for the league lead in field goals made with 10 and canned three 40-yarders for the second straight season, which is a first for a Lycoming kicker. He will adjust to a new holder in 2019 after the graduation of Joe Oquendo, but Sidwell appears ready for the role. Pierce will handle the snapping duties on kicks for a second year.
